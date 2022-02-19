LAPORTE — For the second straight week, Frankton’s girls basketball team found itself on the wrong end of a momentum swing late in a championship game.
And, as with last Saturday’s regional win over Winchester, the Eagles seniors made the play it needed, when it was most desperately needed.
Cagney Utterback found classmate Bailee Webb for the go-ahead basket with 16 seconds left, and Frankton held off fourth-ranked Fairfield 35-34 to capture the Class 2A semistate championship.
“These kids just won’t go away,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “I’m glad I don’t have to coach against them and that they’re on my team. … They’re gritty and tough.”
With the win, the Eagles improved to 23-5 and advanced to the state finals for the second time in three years. The heartbreaking loss ended the Falcons season at 24-4.
Fairfield had taken its first lead of the second half on a basket by University of Indianapolis-commit Brea Garber at the 1:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
Frankton missed a pair of opportunities to retake the lead as Lauryn Bates missed a 3-point attempt and Fairfield’s Bailey Willard stole the ball from Bates on the next possession.
But defensive pressure from Frankton forced a five-second call with 59 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Frankton’s final possession.
After a pass was deflected out of bounds, Utterback fed Webb on the right side. She then drove the baseline and, switching to her left hand, bounced home the shot off the glass.
Utterback then forced an awkward 3-point attempt by Willard at the buzzer to seal the second semistate championship for Hamaker and Frankton.
“It’s definitely redemption from last time because, as everyone knows, it wasn’t the best when we went the first time,” Webb said. “We’ll definitely go back and give it our all and hopefully come back with a state championship.”
It was a game that nearly slipped away from the Eagles due to extraordinarily poor shooting. Overall, Frankton was 14-of-45 from the field — including 2-of-16 from 3-point range — and sectional and regional star Lauryn Bates was 4-of-18 from the floor and 0-of-7 on 3-point attempts.
Early, it was sophomore Emma Sperry who kept the Eagles alive. She scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the first half and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Amaya Collins did not score, but had six rebounds, and Bates finished with 12 points and had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
But defensive efforts from junior Bella Dean and Webb as well as a five-minute stint for junior Launa Hamaker when Webb was in first-half foul trouble were crucial to the Eagles advancing.
“I thought Emma Sperry had a ballgame, and I thought Launa came in off the bench when we were in foul trouble there in the first (half) and did nothing to hurt us,” Coach Hamaker said. “I’m just so happy for my team. It’s all them.”
“Everyone on the team contributes when it’s on a state run,” Dean said. “I love guarding tougher players. It’s fun to get in their heads, and it impacts the game, good defense does.”
It was a Bates three-point play in the third quarter that capped a 14-2 Eagles run that staked Frankton to its biggest lead at 23-15.
Despite overall shooting struggles, the Eagles took care of the ball (seven turnovers) and held their own on the glass (Fairfield outrebounded the Eagles 28-26).
Garber led the Falcons with 16 points.
The Eagles will face Forest Park (25-3) in the state championship game next week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Rangers defeated University 53-44 in the Class 2A south semistate Saturday.
