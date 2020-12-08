FRANKTON — For Frankton newcomer Crew Farrell, wrestling has been a family tradition, a successful one that includes his father, brother and uncle all scoring top-five finishes at the state finals.
The freshman move-in from Fishers is off to a great start in carrying on that legacy of winning.
Farrell scored a win by fall in just 30 seconds in his 152-pound match to remain unbeaten on the young season and help lift the Eagles to a 54-18 win over an outmanned Tipton team in Frankton's home opener.
The dual meet featured just six total matches and was over in less than 10 minutes. Under normal circumstances, the match would have been postponed until both teams were at full strength. But Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said any chance to compete should be taken advantage of rather than postponed indefinitely when the calendar on the season could run out.
“They had numbers, we had numbers and we have kids in quarantine, too,” Duncan said. “There are schools that have contacted us saying ‘Hey, let’s cancel or let’s postpone,’ but then you do that and we get postponed again. … If we’ve got guys we can put out on the mat, let’s compete, whether it’s six kids, four kids or 14 kids.”
Farrell’s father, Brent, was a state runner-up for Hamilton Southeastern, his older brother, J.D, finished in third place in 2020 at 195 pounds and his uncle Brad was also a fifth-place wrestler, both at Fishers.
“I’m really motivated to work hard at practice and carry on the legacy,” Farrell said. “I love this sport.”
Farrell went up in his match with Anthony Reynolds with an immediate take-down. He quickly got Reynolds on his back and improved to 5-0 with a quick pin.
“That was important,” Farrell said. “I’m always looking to attack, whether the opponent is good or not. It felt good.”
“I am excited about him,” Duncan said. “He was definitely a nice pick up for our program. The whole family -- his older brother, J.D., and his dad are on my staff. So I’ve get them up in our (wrestling) room, then you add Crew and it brings a whole dynamic to our program. You wouldn’t think he’s a freshman by seeing him in the practice room just because he’s wrestled for so many years, and he brings a level of intensity to our practices.”
The other two Frankton wins on the mat came in short order and included another youngster performing well this season.
Sophomore Hunter Branham took the 285-pound match over Jovaney Fuente by fall in 58 seconds, and senior Huston Ellingwood — one of two returning semistate qualifiers — won his 120-pound match in 32 seconds by fall over Eric Grimes.
Frankton’s second semistate qualifier is senior Seth Lawson, who is quarantined after a Saturday opponent tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.
“Huston is a senior who is showing a lot of leadership,” Duncan said. “If he can keep his weight, he can make a run late in the season. Hunter Branham, he’s a light heavyweight, but he’s athletic for wrestling the bigger boys. It just stinks that we didn’t have Seth Lawson tonight. He’s out in quarantine, and that’s a big loss for us.”
The Eagles got wins by forfeit from Tommy VanHoover (138), Luke Harrison (145), Liam Baker (160), Corbin Alexander (170), Brady Martin (195) and Wyatt Smith (220).
Tipton scored wins by Eli McGuire (126) over Carson Ward, Daniel Hagerty (132) over Kelby LaPierre and Drew Servies (182) over Amos Gibbons.
“We’re just going to wrestle who we can wrestle and take it one day at a time,” Duncan said.
Frankton (5-2) returns to the mat Thursday at home against Noblesville before heading to Union City for a triple-dual that includes Anderson.
