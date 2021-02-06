PENDLETON -- Frankton freshman Crew Farrell's third-place finish in last week's Elwood wrestling sectional was noted in the 17th paragraph of THB Sports' article on that meet.
Farrell on Saturday moved quite a bit up the pecking order and into the driver's seat for a state finals berth at 152 pounds.
A second-period reversal was the difference for Farrell, as he won 3-1 over Noblesville senior Tim Alexander for the Pendleton Heights regional title.
Farrell joined Alexandria junior 145-pounder Max Naselroad and PH senior Jared Brown at 138 as champions at PH. Daleville junior Julius Gerencser captured the 138 class at the Jay County regional.
A 5-4 semifinal win over PH's Ethan Childers gave Farrell the chance to avenge a loss to Alexander last week, also in the semifinal round. This time, Farrell got the break he needed with the reversal and then defended well enough in the closing stages to win his first major varsity meet.
"I knew that if I put in the work, everything would fall in place," Farrell said. "I knew it was possible, and I believed in myself, and I didn't doubt myself at all."
Farrell (24-5) is aiming for success like his father, who was a state runner-up, and brother JD, who finished third in the state at 195 last year for Fishers. With Saturday's wins, Farrell is a No. 1 seed in next week's New Castle semistate and will meet a 4 seed from another regional in the first round.
"It's a lot about his attitude. His attitude is positive every day," Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said. "He knows how to grind out tough matches, and I attribute a lot of it to his partners in the wrestling room. He and (senior) Seth Lawson go at it every day."
Lawson wasn't as fortunate as Brown in a trilogy match. Brown (17-2) rode a 7-0 second period and won 8-1, duplicating a sectional win over Lawson, who beat Brown in a dual-meet match this year.
"I thought (Brown) was more dominant than he was last week (in a 5-2 win)," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "This is his first regional title, and it was good to see him get it."
Naselroad also broke through as a regional champ and eased his way to within sight of a state berth that has eluded him. The 11th-ranked Naselroad improved to 28-0 by downing JJ Braun of Indianapolis Cathedral 7-1 in the final.
"(I) just wanted to go out there and get the first takedown and ride him out and hopefully get the pin," Naselroad said. "Unfortunately, (I) didn't get the pin, but (I) just wanted to dominate."
Anderson's Romello Williams (113) and Elwood's Chase Lovell (220) took perfect records to their final matches, but both were on the short end of pins.
Also falling in title bouts were Alexandria's Logan Flowers (120) and PH's Colin Gillespie (195) by decisions and Frankton's Hunter Branham (285) by fall.
Anderson had third-placers in Andrew Dietz at 126 and Jawaun Echols at 182, and likewise third were Isaiah Fye of Alexandria at 106 and Huston Ellingwood of Frankton at 120.
Finishing fourth in their weights were PH teammates Elijah Creel (113) and Childers.
Frankton was fourth in the team standings, with 62 points. PH (54) ended sixth, then it was Alexandria seventh with 53, Anderson ninth (41) and Elwood 11th (16). Lapel saw none of its five wrestlers win a match.
At Jay County, Gerencser (29-1) pinned Delta's Dillon Tuttle at 1:19 to earn a 1 seed in the Fort Wayne semistate.
Also moving on for Daleville are Brandon Kinnick (third at 126), Dawson Brooks (fourth at 120) Reazon Davenport (fourth at 145) and Jackson Ingenito (fourth at 182). The Broncos ended up ninth (53 points).
Shenandoah's Justin Hummel placed second at 170 in the Richmond regional and will wrestle at New Castle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.