With NFL free agency slated to begin next week, CNHI Sports Indiana breaks down five positions of interest to the Indianapolis Colts in this five-part series. The first installment focuses on edge pass rushers.
The Colts have a trio of in-house free agents they’ll need to make a decision on first.
Veteran Justin Houston produced 19 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in two seasons after coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs. He remains a valuable contributor on and off the field for a young defense, but the 32-year-old’s eight sacks came in bunches last season and Indianapolis could look for more consistency.
Denico Autry likewise has been a productive free agent addition for general manager Chris Ballard. He’s recorded 20 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in three seasons after arriving from the Oakland Raiders, and he bounced back from a rough 2019 with 7.5 sacks last year. The question could be how much more growth the Colts see in the 30-year-old.
Al-Quadin Muhammad played a career-high 56% of the defensive snaps last year and has improved in each of his three seasons after being plucked from the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old has been an important rotational piece for Indianapolis but likely still isn’t ready for a starting role.
Indianapolis is still looking for high-end production off the edge, and with all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in place, a star pass rusher could be the missing piece for a defense looking to take the next step. It’s a position that absolutely could be in play with the first two picks in next month’s draft (Nos. 21 and 54 overall), but the free agent class is potentially deep with additions.
Here are three players who could fit the bill:
BIG MONEY
The Colts know Yannick Ngakoue well. For his four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they squared off with the former Maryland star twice a year. They managed to extend that streak to five years in 2020, facing Ngakoue both with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens before and after his mid-season trade.
The 25-year-old has recorded 45.5 career sacks and has at least eight in each of his five seasons. Ngakoue has the kind of burst Indianapolis covets, and he’s young enough to grow alongside the rest of the unit.
There is, of course, a question as to whether he’ll hit the market. The Ravens gave up third- and fifth-round picks to acquire Ngakoue but likely can’t afford to keep both him and pending free agent Matt Judon.
If he hits the market, Ngakoue is likely to be popular. Pass rushers with his mix of youth and consistency rarely are available, and that means he won’t come cheap. Spotrac predicts his value at $15.5 million per year, and Ballard generally avoids that kind of bidding war.
Still, with Shaquil Barrett extremely unlikely to leave Tampa Bay, Ngakoue could be the clear best available option.
BALLARD BLUEPRINT
Carl Lawson recorded just 5.5 sacks in 2020, but his 64 pressures ranked fourth in the NFL and his 24 quarterback hits were second. Pro Football Focus graded the 25-year-old as the league’s 10th-best pass rusher, and his length (31½-inch arms) and burst off the ball fit the Colts’ preferred profile.
Lawson also fits Ballard’s preference for signing ascending players in free agency. He made a career-high 11 starts last season and played a career-high 68% of the defensive snaps, but his best football appears to be ahead of him.
Spotrac projects just an $8.8 million average annual salary, reflecting the belief Lawson could be undervalued. If the Bengals can’t reach a deal and don’t tag Lawson, this is exactly the kind of free agent Ballard has signed in the past.
ONE-YEAR FLIER
With a new coaching staff in place, Ryan Kerrigan fell out of Washington’s rotation last year and played a career-low 38% of the Football Team’s defensive snaps. The 32-year-old Muncie native still managed to record 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.
If the Colts choose to invest more heavily at other positions, a one-year deal to bring Kerrigan home could make sense. The former Purdue star had 13 sacks as recently as 2018 and is known for his high character and leadership – two qualities highly valued by Indianapolis’ brain trust.
