With NFL free agency slated to begin next week, CNHI Sports Indiana breaks down five positions of interest to the Indianapolis Colts in this five-part series. This final installment focuses on tight ends.

When Colts owner Jim Irsay told the media in January he believes the team needs to add a couple of playmakers this offseason, he explicitly mentioned the tight end position. It’s a spot that receives a lot of attention in Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich’s system, and the offense operated most efficiently in 2018 with a healthy Eric Ebron catching 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 scores from quarterback Andrew Luck.

Finding a consistent target for new passer Carson Wentz figures to be near the top of the offseason to-do list. The Colts have a rising talent in Mo Alie-Cox and a reliable veteran in Jack Doyle, so the roster is far from barren. But they’d like to find a tight end who can truly stretch the field and open up opportunities for the wide receivers.

There’s a chance Trey Burton could return after catching 28 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and scoring two more touchdowns on a pair of goal-line carries. He has experience with Wentz from their days together with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s also missed 11 games because of injuries over the past two years.

Zach Ertz, one of Wentz’s closest friends on the Eagles, also could be an option if Philadelphia can’t make a trade involving him and he’s released.

As for players already expected to hit the market, here are three options that could catch Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s eye:

BIG MONEY

No player on the market can match the mix of youth (26 years old) and production (2,322 receiving yards, 21 TDs) of Hunter Henry. The Los Angeles Chargers standout hasn’t played a full 16-game season yet, however, and missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.

He's coming off a strong year in which he caught a career-high 60 passes for 613 yards and four scores, and there is reason to believe his best football could still lie ahead. The question is whether Ballard will be willing to enter a bidding war (not likely) for the chance to untap that potential.

Spotrac projects a hefty $10.9 million average annual salary for Henry, and his player comps back up that estimate – George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Kyle Rudolph and Austin Hooper.

While Henry’s rookie season (2016) came one year after Reich was fired as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, he likely would have some familiarity with Indianapolis’ offensive scheme. Long-time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers repeatedly said last year the franchise continued to run many of the same concepts after Reich’s departure.

DIVISION RIVAL

Jonnu Smith is a year younger than Henry and carries a salary projection nearly $3 million cheaper ($8 million) at Spotrac. Of nearly equal importance, signing him would take away a big contributor from the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

A third-round pick out of Florida International, Smith has been on a steady rise over four years in Nashville. That peaked in 2020 with career highs of 41 catches, 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also proven to be a capable blocker, which would make him all the more enticing in the Colts’ run-oriented offense.

Ballard’s always searching for players who have yet to reach their peak on the open market, and Reich values the versatility Smith possesses. But this is another player likely to generate a healthy market with multiple suitors.

ONE-YEAR FLIER

Jared Cook proved he still has some gas in the tank with 37 catches for 504 yards and seven touchdowns last year for the New Orleans Saints. The 33-year-old has 505 career receptions for 6,673 yards and 41 scores, with an average reception of 13.6 yards.

There’s no more proven tight end on the market this year, and he’s likely to come at an affordable price.

