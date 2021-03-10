With NFL free agency slated to begin next week, CNHI Sports Indiana breaks down five positions of interest to the Indianapolis Colts in this five-part series. This third installment focuses on cornerbacks.

Any discussion at corner has to begin with Xavier Rhodes. The 30-year-old veteran was a revelation for the Colts in 2020 with two interceptions, 12 pass deflections and immeasurable leadership contributions.

Both Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin raved about Rhodes’ presence in a young cornerback room and the wealth of knowledge he shared. Without Rhodes in the mix, depth quickly becomes thin and cornerback shoots up the list of needs. There’s been no indication of an imminent extension, and Rhodes’ production last year is likely to draw plenty of suitors.

T.J. Carrie, a versatile veteran brought in to provide insurance for Moore in the slot who wound up taking snaps on the outside from Ya-Sin, also is slated to become a free agent this week. So it’s likely multiple additions will be made this offseason.

Indianapolis has an interesting prospect in Marvel Tell III, a third-year corner expected to return after opting out last season, and there could be options early in the draft. It’s possible a first- or second-round pick is used on a cornerback and a veteran is signed next week.

Here are three potential targets for general manager Chris Ballard in the open market:

BIG MONEY

The Colts have valued Seattle-style defensive back play. It was part of the reason they drafted Tell out of USC in 2019, and the scheme is a cousin to the Tampa 2 run in Indianapolis.

Given all of the above, it makes sense for Indianapolis to at least kick the tires on Seahawks free agent Shaquill Griffin. Drafted in the third round out of Central Florida in 2017, Griffin picked off a career-high three passes last season and added 12 pass deflections.

Of at least equal importance to the Colts, the 25-year-old has 249 tackles over four NFL seasons including 63 a year ago. His twin brother, Shaquem, is a linebacker, and Indianapolis needs corners who are willing to get physical and tackle in the running game.

Spotrac projects Griffin’s market value at $11 million per year, more than Ballard has traditionally been willing to spend at the position.

But Griffin offers a unique opportunity to add an established veteran who is young enough to grow along with the rest of a rising defense.

FAMILIAR FACE

Chidobe Awuzie played his rookie season with Matt Eberflus as the passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. So the 25-year-old knows Indianapolis’ scheme, and perhaps the Colts’ defensive coordinator would be interested in a reunion.

A hamstring injury limited Awuzie to just eight appearances in 2019, and the emergence of rookie Trevon Diggs helped to make him expendable in Dallas. He has 42 career starts over four NFL seasons, with four interceptions (one each year) and 47 pass deflections. He also has the requisite physicality, with 213 career tackles including 79 in 2019.

Spotrac estimates an $8.5 million average salary, meaning Awuzie won’t be cheap. If his health checks out, however, he could be a plug-and-play option with upside remaining in his career.

BALLARD BLUEPRINT

At 29, Troy Hill is a little older than the majority of free agents Ballard seeks out. But his background perfectly fits the type of player the Indianapolis GM likes to target.

As an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, Hill played just three games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 before being cut and landing with the Rams – who were still in St. Louis at the time.

He meticulously worked his way up the depth chart in L.A., starting all 16 games for the first time last year and finishing with three interceptions, 10 pass deflections and 218 tackles.

Over the past three years, Hill has seven interceptions and 23 pass deflections in 32 starts. He also carries an affordable $6.3 million salary projection at Spotrac, meaning he’s likely to be around after the initial push of free agency where Ballard likes to make the majority of his signings.

