With NFL free agency slated to begin next week, CNHI Sports Indiana breaks down five positions of interest to the Indianapolis Colts in this five-part series. This fourth installment focuses on wide receivers.

Much like the conversation at cornerback, any discussion at wide receiver must begin with in-house options.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has already confirmed restricted free agent Zach Pascal will be back, which means the team will soon be offering the young veteran a qualifying tender. The mystery surrounds franchise mainstay T.Y. Hilton.

Owner Jim Irsay, head coach Frank Reich and Ballard each have said they want Hilton back this spring. But they also acknowledge the reality the business side of the equation must work itself out.

Hilton clearly doesn’t have the top-end speed he possessed at the height of his career, but he’s remade himself as a possession receiver and valuable locker-room leader. What’s that worth to a 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler in what’s expected to be a depressed market? We’re about to find out.

Hilton wants to see what’s out there for him, and high-profile players like Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin and Chicago’s Allen Robinson receiving the franchise tag should only push his name further up teams’ wish lists. But Spotrac estimates his value at $10.1 million per season, no small sum but also a fair distance from the top of the market.

If Hilton departs, Indianapolis will have plenty of options. It could stand pat with a young group topped by Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell, but that’s unlikely with Irsay telling the media in January adding a playmaker at receiver and/or tight end is a priority this spring. That leaves an early draft pick and free agency as the most likely solutions.

Here are three potential targets on the open market that could catch Ballard’s eye:

BIG MONEY

If the Colts are going to spend big at wide receiver, and there’s little indication that’s the case, why not shoot for the moon? JuJu Smith-Schuster’s player comps at Spotrac are Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr.

That’s some heady company, and it comes with a corresponding price tag. The 24-year-old’s projected salary is $16.1 million per year. Hard up against the salary cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t take Smith-Schuster off the market with the franchise tag, offering a rare opportunity to a select group of suitors with the cap space to accept him.

Indianapolis is on that list, but both Ballard and Reich have a preference for building in the trenches. Second-round picks on Pittman and Campbell represent the highest investment at the position since the duo came together in 2018.

Smith-Schuster has been unable to replicate his 1,426-yard season from 2018 for a variety of reasons, but even in a relatively down year last season, he caught a career-high nine touchdown passes. He finished with 97 catches overall but for just 831 yards, a career-low average of 8.6 yards per reception.

Smith-Schuster could offer the Colts a versatile 6-foot-1 target who can line up all over the field, essentially allowing the team’s top four receivers to be interchangeable from one down to the next. But a bidding war likely is imminent for his services, and that’s a scene Ballard has avoided with consistent zeal.

FAMILIAR FACE

Nelson Agholor’s name was bound to come up in connection with the Colts. The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders – setting career highs with 896 receiving yards and an 18.7-yard average catch. The latter number was more than 6 yards better than his previous best. Agholor also tied a career-high with eight touchdown receptions.

Those numbers likely will be enough to draw interest from several receiver-needy teams, but few offer the comfort of Indianapolis. Agholor’s previous best season came in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. With Carson Wentz as his quarterback and Reich as the offensive coordinator, Agholor caught 62 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions.

There were persistent questions about his inconsistent hands in Philly, but Agholor showed in Vegas he has the goods to be a big-time playmaker. He also flashed strong leadership that could carry even more weight if the Colts can’t reach a deal with Hilton.

With a $9.7 million per year projection by Spotrac, Agholor also isn’t likely to break the bank.

BALLARD BLUEPRINT

Like Hilton in Indianapolis, Willie Snead sacrificed individual statistics for team success over the past two years for the Baltimore Ravens. He showed a willingness to do the dirty work, blocking for the league’s most dangerous and varied running game while also making the most of his limited opportunities.

Snead caught 64 passes for 771 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons, averaging 12 yards per reception and catching 68.1% of his targets. But the former Ball State star proved earlier in his career he can also thrive in the passing game.

He had 141 receptions for 1,879 yards and seven scores in 2015-16 with the New Orleans Saints and even managed 62 receptions for 651 yards and one touchdown in his first season for Baltimore, with Joe Flacco starting the year before being replaced by a rookie Lamar Jackson.

That mix of potential and self-sacrifice could entice the Colts.

