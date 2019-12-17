PENDLETON — Basketball is most often a collection of moving parts that either synchronize together for a win orfall apart in a loss.
Not so with Pendleton Heights’ boys basketball loss to Guerin Catholic on Tuesday night.
On the Arabians’ side of the ledger it all came down to one thing — missed free throws. PH missed more of them that it made and the result was a 71-68 defeat at the hands of the Golden Eagles.
“It we would have hit the same percentage of our free throws as our opponents, we would be 5-1,” said Pendleton coach Kevin Bates, whose team is now 2-4. “It’s not just one guy. It’s all of our guys.”
The Arabians hit 9-of-19 from the stripe and a merely respectable 13-of-19 would have given them a victory instead.
On the visitors’ side of things, it was hot shooting, especially from 3-point range and mostly by junior Joseph Bobilya. Bobilya netted all but two of his eight attempts from long range for a game-high 33 points. For the game, the team was 8-of-14 for 57 percent. In total field goals, Guerin hit 63.4 percent.
Pendleton Heights was down 31-28 at halftime and the Eagles showed some signs of beginning to pull away, but that’s when PH workhorse Tristan Ross got some offense going. He scored nine of his team’s 19 points in the third quarter.
“We ran some sets for him,” said Bates. “We wanted to get him going. He scored on a drive and he had a 3 and he had an and-one chance.” Still the Arabians trailed 51-47 with eight minutes to play.
The Arabians cut the deficit to 62-61 with 1:45 to play when Davrick Black came up with a steal and Jamison Dunham scored.
Another key moment happened when the Eagles missed a shot and the Arabians got the ball with a chance to grab the lead. But a turnover handed it right back to the visitors and Matthew Gillis scored for a 67-64 lead.
With just under 20 seconds to play, Black scored on a drive to cut it to 67-66. But PH was forced to foul and Bobilya hit both free throws with 17 seconds left. Dunham’s two free throws with 3 seconds left finished the PH scoring.
Guerin got the ball inbounds to Bobilya and he hit both free throws. Black’s long jumper from beyond half court didn’t connect and Guerin moved to 4-2 on the season.
“I am proud of the way we executed the game plan,” said Bates despite his team not getting to practice between Saturday’s loss to Connersville and Tuesday’s game. “But what I didn’t understand was why we missed executing seven or eight sets on offense. We had guys in the wrong spots.”
Dunham led the Arabians with 24 points and Black followed with 22. Ethan Ross was next with 11 points. Tristan Ross had nine points but he added 11 rebounds and six assists.
Pendleton Heights’ next action is Friday against University.
