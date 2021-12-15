SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman welcomed many new faces to the Fighting Irish football program Wednesday.
In spite of Brian Kelly’s retreat from Notre Dame, Freeman managed to hang on to almost all of the Irish’s seventh-ranked 2022 class (according to 247Sports).
The only two decommitments came from four-star defensive back Devin Moore of Naples, Florida, and four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams of Santa Ana, California.
In total, 21 commits signed letters of intent Wednesday morning. According to 247Sports, the class consisted of one five-star, 16 four-stars, three three-stars and one two-star. The Irish inked one quarterback, five offensive lineman, one running back, one wide receiver, two tight ends, three defensive backs, four linebackers, three defensive lineman and one punter.
“I just want to make sure we start with how excited I am about this class of 21 guys,” Freeman said. “I was named head coach less than two weeks ago, and my thought process was, ‘How do we keep this class together?’ When you have a change in leadership, you open up a door for uncertainty, and that’s what you saw with a lot of these kids. It’s like, ‘Is this where I want to be? Hold on, did I make the right decision?’ and all of those different things.
“We did an unbelievable job. Our staff did an unbelievable job. What you learned about this class is the majority of these kids, they were committed to Notre Dame. It wasn’t about one person. It wasn’t about who was the head coach. It was about Notre Dame, and those kids that loved Notre Dame.”
A LOOK AT THE TOP PLAYERS
The Irish signed a large amount of blue-chip recruits in what will be key areas of need heading into the 2022 season.
On the defensive side, the Irish made big moves in the trenches by signing two four-star defensive lineman in Tyson Ford (St. Louis) and Aiden Gobaira (Chantilly, Virginia). Ford’s the 140th-ranked overall player in the 2022 class, while Gobaira sits at 212th. Both have great size at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds and 6-5, 235, respectively. The developmental upside should be very high for both players.
Notre Dame also managed high-quality players at both the linebacker and defensive back positions. Cornerback Jaden Mickey from Corona, California, is the top secondary prospect in the class. At 5-11, 175, Mickey’s rated the 200th overall player in the 2022 class.
The top two recruits in the class, including the only five-star, are linebackers. Four-star Joshua Burnham from Traverse City, Michigan, is the 118th overall prospect. At 6-4, 225, look for him to get some work off the edge as he develops during his Irish career.
The top recruit of the class was five-star Jaylen Sneed. The Hilton Head, South Carolina, native was the only top-100 recruit (35th overall) Notre Dame managed to sign in this class.
“Those are huge additions to this class,” said Freeman. “We needed it. We’re losing three or maybe four linebackers as we move forward. We knew that was a position where we had to bring in some guys that could be immediate help and that could develop. … I think the talent and skill set is there for what we’ll need in the future.”
Offensively, Notre Dame made sure to stock up at one of its most important positions: the offensive line. The Irish added four, four-stars with Ohio native Aamil Wagner (6-6, 265) and Massachusetts native Ty Chan (6-6, 300) being rated the highest at 128th and 136th overall, respectively.
“That’s a strength for us,” said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. “And that’s something we talked about coming into this cycle. We said we have to keep our strengths our strengths. The offensive line class we put together I’d put up against anybody in the country. I think as a collective group and staff, we did a really good job of closing this class out.”
At the skill positions, the Irish added talented four-star running back Jadarian Price from Denison, Texas. At tight end, the Irish signed Eli Raridon. At 6-6, 228, the West Des Moines, Iowa, native has continued to evolve throughout his high school career into the four-star he was signed as Wednesday.
“COVID probably did us a favor that people couldn’t see him live,” said Rees. “The difference maker for him was when we turned on his basketball film from a year ago. His athleticism jumps out. … To me, the sky’s the limit with his potential. We’re extremely excited about him, and as of late, he’s kind of been getting the recognition he deserves.”
One area that should leave Freeman and his staff concerned is wide receiver. Losing Williams’ commitment was tough for a team that could see as many as three big contributors on the outside graduate after this season. The Irish did manage to sign four-star Tobias Merriweather from Washington (124th overall player) but expect Notre Dame to dive into the transfer portal soon to address the potential depth issue at wideout in the offseason.
“We will go back after the season, we’ll address and we’ll look and say ‘Where are we at with the guys that can possibly come back for another year versus are those guys leaving?’” Freeman said. “What do we need to address, numbers-wise, in the wide receivers room? If we need to go and look at the transfer portal, we will. If we need to start recruiting more high school kids for the 2023 class, we will. Those are still some things that’s an ongoing process in terms of our current roster.”
Even with the question marks left at wide receiver, this will go down as one of the best recruiting classes Notre Dame has had in a long time. If it were to stay at No. 7 after signing day in February, it’d be the best class ranking since 2013 (fifth overall).
