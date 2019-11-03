BLOOMINGTON -- The numbers were etched in freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen’s memory when he made his first recruiting trip to Indiana.
Those numbers – 50, 26 and 10 – extended to 52, 28 and 12 when Mullen arrived on campus this summer. That’s 52 years since IU’s last trip to the Rose Bowl, 28 wins since IU’s last bowl win and 12 years since IU’s last winning season.
The Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) crossed one of those numbers, 12, off the list with a 34-3 win over Northwestern on Saturday night, clinching their first winning season since 2007. Mullen played a big factor in the win, forcing a turnover with a strip of Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith in the first quarter and recovering a fumble in the second quarter. IU cashed in those two turnovers for 14 points to build a 24-3 halftime lead.
Mullen, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, said securing a winning season is a first step toward higher goals for the Hoosiers. He could be returning to his home state for the New Year, as representatives from the Outback Bowl in Tampa and Citrus Bowl in Orlando have visited IU games in recent weeks.
“It means a lot to me,” Mullen said. “I came 16 hours away from home, so I told him like we’re fixing to get this thing rolling, and it wasn’t going to take two years, three years. As soon as I get here, we were going to get the train rolling. As you can see, we have a great staff, great players. We’re making things happen.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said it was a process for Mullen to learn different coverages throughout fall camp. But after a standout performance against Michigan State, the 5-foot-10, 175 pound Mullen earned his first career start against Rutgers and has emerged as IU’s top cover corner.
“He’s got a knack of making plays,” Allen said. “He’s a confident young man, and he keeps getting better.”
When Smith broke free for a 22-yard run on Northwestern’s first offensive play, Mullen anticipated making the strip as he approached him in the secondary. The play was reviewed but ruled a fumble, which IU teammate Michael Ziemba recovered at Northwestern’s 47-yard line.
“I knew I was going to have the ball before he even came to me,” Mullen said. “So that was already in my head, to take away the ball.”
On the fumble recovery, Mullen was able to pounce on a loose ball after linebacker Cam Jones stripped Northwestern running back Blake Anderson.
“Another person swarmed to the ball and knocked it out, and I was able to jump on the ball and make another play,” Mullen said.
Mullen wasn’t rushing to become a starter as a freshman but is happy he’s been able to make plays for the Hoosiers this season. Overall, it was a dominant defensive effort, as IU held Northwestern to 199 yards, forced three turnovers and had four tackles for loss with one sack.
“It feels great making plays for my team,” Mullen said. “Going out there as a freshman, a lot of freshmen get praise and, like, they go backwards, but me. I don’t let that happen to me. I don’t really care who gets the credit. I’m happy to be the one making plays, and I’m going to do whatever to help my team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.