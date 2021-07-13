BLOOMINGTON — Incoming freshman Indiana defensive lineman Cooper Jones comes from athletic bloodlines.
Jones’ father, Eric, was a defensive lineman at Notre Dame in the early 1990s. His mom, Kassey, was a softball pitcher for the Hoosiers from 1993-96.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Jones could have waited out a potential scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish but instead chose to commit and eventually sign at IU. Now, Jones, a former Valparaiso High School standout, is hoping to develop and grow within IU’s 4-2-5 defense.
“I’d say it’s just another level, another notch, for sure,” Jones said. “All those guys, I mean, they’re men, and they’re moving fast. It’s definitely a process. It’s going to take some time to get used to, but I feel like I’m already starting to adjust a little bit. I mean the conditioning has been good. I feel like, from where I started the first workout to now, I’ve definitely improved.”
Jones is working out with the ends and said Ole Miss transfer Ryder Anderson and redshirt junior Jonathan King have taken him under their wings.
“If I have a question, I’m not afraid to ask anyone, and they’ve been super open, super helpful,” Jones said. “I mean, they’re just down-to-earth guys. They don’t act like they are better than me, even though they may know more and are more athletic. But at the end of the day they’re just good dudes that have been nothing but nice to me.”
Jones displayed playmaking ability at Valparaiso, recording 56 tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and two blocked kicks in 14 games as a junior. That put Jones on the radar as one of the top pass rush threats in the Midwest in the 2021 class. He also received scholarship offers from Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State, although one from Notre Dame never came.
In addition to football, Jones was a starter on Valparaiso’s basketball team, where he was a teammate of Purdue sophomore guard Brandon Newman.
“My dad used to say basketball is probably the funnest way to improve your agility,” Jones said. “So, I mean, instead of having the offseason hitting the winter, just lift weights and run … being able to compete, I mean, I’ve played basketball ever since I was little. It was just a good way to keep your agility up.”
Jones said his mom’s ties to IU factored into his decision to sign with the Hoosiers as well
“It influenced my decision a little bit because I knew she had a great time here,” Jones said. “It was a great experience for her inside and outside of athletics, so it was nice to have a little bit of inside information about some of what to expect. Obviously, a lot of stuff has changed facilities wise — a lot nicer than when she was here.”
ALLEN ON DODD WATCH LIST
Indiana football coach Tom Allen was one of 15 named to the preseason Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List, an award given to the best coach in college football.
Allen, who earned AFCA coach of the year honors in 2020, was one of five Big Ten coaches named to the Watch List. Other Big Ten coaches named include Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and James Franklin (Penn State).
Allen guided the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record last season. IU’s six Big Ten wins were its most since 1987.
