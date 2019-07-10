BLOOMINGTON — Incoming Indiana freshman linebacker Cameron Williams can run the 110-meter high hurdles in as fast as 14.12 seconds and the 100-meter dash in as fast as 11 seconds.
Track and field was another passion for Williams at Andrean High School in Merrillville. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Williams looks to continue to translate that athleticism onto the football field as a pass rusher in the Big Ten.
“Track, that really helped with my quick-burst speed,” Williams said. “So I feel like I bring that to the table.”
Williams demonstrated his big-play ability on defense in his senior year at Andrean, finishing the season with 17 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
A four-star prospect per 24.7.com, Williams said he’s spent the first month getting accustomed to the intensity of college workouts.
“It’s a new intensity I have to bring every day in the workouts,” Williams said. “Everybody is striving to be better. Everyone is striving to be the best in the Big Ten.”
Williams began in youth football playing both running back and linebacker.
“I was a pretty tall running back as you can imagine,” Williams said. “My dad, mostly, he just wanted me to be safe, and he wanted me to give the hits instead of take them.”
Williams said his father also was a big Chicago Bears fan.
“He pointed me to people like Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher. The Chicago Bears are the big, that’s a very big thing in my family,” Williams said. “So, you know, that’s who I look to, the legends, to help my game.”
How much and where Williams plays in new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s 4-2-5 scheme remains to be seen. Williams projects as an edge rusher but feels he has gained enough strength to play inside and stop the run if needed.
“Coach Wommack, he sees me in a lot of different spots, and you know, quite frankly, I told him I’m willing to do anything to help the team win,” Williams said.
Williams also tries to pattern his game after two other NFL linebackers, Von Miller and Luke Kuechly.
“Luke Kuechly, that’s one of the biggest ones because he gets interceptions, and that’s one thing I’m trying to emphasize this year is interceptions,” Williams said. “I want to be able to track the ball down in the air as well as I can.”
As part of an incoming freshman class ranked in the top 40 in most national websites, Williams is looking forward to trying to make an impact and get IU back to a bowl game after two 5-7 seasons.
“I look to change the culture around completely,” Williams said. “My class, we call it the new way for a reason, so I look to prove that name. I’m trying to get everybody back on board and hop on the IU train and become a Hoosier.”
CAMP OLADIPO
Former IU and current Indiana Pacers standout guard Victor Oladipo return to Bloomington from Aug. 23-25 to host a Fantasy Camp at Assembly Hall.
In a partnership with IU basketball and Adidas, the camp will provide fans an opportunity to spend a weekend in the life of a Hoosiers basketball player. Attendees will have the option to play or coach and will receive instruction from Oladipo, head coach Archie Miller and his staff, former IU basketball greats and other celebrity guests.
More information can be found at VictorOlapidoExperience.com. Oladipo has been rehabbing in Miami since suffering a season-ending injury with the Pacers last January when he tore a tendon in his right knee. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard has not set a timetable on Oladipo’s return for next season.
