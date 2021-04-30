FRANKTON — Frankton's baseball team is in the middle of a stretch of 13 games in two weeks, and with that pitching depth is of the essence.
Ten Eagles have made appearances on the hill this season. Because Frankton was on its fifth game in as many days Friday and has two more Saturday at Cowan, coach Brad Douglas went to the well and dug up yet another arm.
Freshman JP Olesen turned out to be gold in his varsity debut, lasting all five innings of a 15-3 romp over Taylor.
The left-handed Olesen allowed three hits and struck out five Titans (four looking), and he not only survived the first three Taylor batters scoring but kept his foes off-balance on a cool and windy day.
"Knowing we had seven games in six days, I tried to plan out our depth chart and our pitching rotation beginning last Monday, so it just felt right to get him in a varsity game," Douglas said. "And I'll tell you what, he came in good."
Olesen threw 90 pitches, a considerable amount at any level, and he needed 32 in the fifth inning to finish the job.
He got out of the third inning, in which Taylor had runners on second and third, and in the final frame, he walked two and saw another reach on an error. But the 90th pitch was perhaps the most pivotal one, as Olesen froze Eli Harris on what became a third strike.
"I didn't want to go that many pitches with him, but I know he's in shape and he works out all year," Douglas said. "He's a good baseball-driven kid and I have a lot of faith in him."
Another notable stat was, of the 24 batters Olesen faced, he threw 18 strikes on first pitches.
"It is something our whole staff can learn from, and if you can pitch out front (in the count), you can be effective, especially in (Class) 2A baseball," Douglas said.
It was a much different tale for Taylor, which found very little pitching and defensive continuity. And Frankton (7-6) took full advantage.
The Titans (3-9) committed seven errors, including four during a nine-run first at-bat for the Eagles.
Two miscues occurred when the Taylor catcher tried to throw out runners stealing, but no one was covering second and the ball went into center field. There were also a few times when fielders misjudged fly balls.
Seven Frankton runs scored as a result of Taylor errors, including five in the opening inning. Two more runners came home on wild pitches and another scored on a balk.
Ryan Smith produced three of the Eagles' four runs batted in, two on a double in the first that knotted the score and the other on a sacrifice fly in the third.
Bradyn Douglas went 3-for-3, with two singles in the first and another to lead off the third. The Eagles ended with seven hits.
Frankton sent 12 batters to the plate in the first and scored three more in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
"For us, it was good," Douglas said. "We've got some tired legs and we've got some tired arms. But we've got to play as much baseball as we can. We've got to see good at-bats and we've got to see good pitching and we've got to see bad pitching, and we've seen a lot of that this week."
The Eagles have won four of five this week and will play their varsity Saturday in Game 1 and JV squad in Game 2 at Cowan, with the school's prom on Saturday evening.
