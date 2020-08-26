ANDERSON -- Freshman trotting fillies were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, as the 2-year-old trotting fillies kicked off a week’s worth of Indiana Sires Stakes events. Two divisions were featured on the evening’s program as the fillies completed the third round of their six-round series.
In the opening division, it was Swift Swanda who was just that — swift. Staging an incredible late rally in the lane, Swift Swanda and Trace Tetrick went from last to first to get up in the final strides of the mile and score in 1:55.2.
Sent off at odds of 6-5, Swift Swanda was uninvolved through the early stages of the race and sat eighth through early fractions of :27.2 and :57.3. As the field approached the three-quarters in 1:26.2, Doug Rideout had Four Under Par on the front, and they quickly tried to separate themselves from the rest of the field. Turning for home, Swift Swanda was third over and had a lot of work to do. Tetrick tipped Swift Swanda out, and she used a :27.2 closing kick to track down Four Under Par. Swift Swanda got the win by a neck and returned $4.60 for the win.
Owned in partnership by Anthony Lombardi and The Kales Company, the daughter of Swan For All and Cheetah Hall has now won four of five lifetime starts and established a new lifetime best with the victory. Swift Swanda has now earned $47,867 in purse earnings and was bred by Lavon Miller.
After getting snapped right at the wire in the first division, driver-trainer Rideout came back and pulled the 26-1 upset with Queen Of All in the second division of the stakes action. Queen Of All turned in an impressive effort to score her maiden breaking win in 1:56.2.
Leaving from Post 9, Rideout sent Queen of All away from the gate to grab the lead through the opening panel in :27.3 Queen of All yielded the lead to Guccio’s Lady and Peter Wrenn, who led the field through middle fractions of :57.2 and 1:26.4. Queen of All waited patiently to make her move and found late racing room up the inside to get the win by a length-and-a-half. Queen Of All returned $55.20 for the win.
With the win, Queen Of All recorded her first lifetime victory from six starts. The daughter of Swan For All and Ecstatic has now earned $36,005 in lifetime purse earnings. Queen Of All is owned in partnership by Julie Rideout, Pete Schmucker and Glider Stables.
Indiana Sires Stakes action for the freshman competitors will continue at Hoosier Park on Wednesday. The evening’s 14-race card will feature two $39,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for 2-year-old trotting colts. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.