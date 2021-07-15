ANDERSON — Indiana-sired 2-year-old trotting fillies were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday as the 14-race card was highlighted by three $45,500 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions for the freshman trotters.
Fleurie and Michael Oosting were the first to find the winner’s circle in the opening division of stakes action. Stopping the timer in 1:56.1, the Melanie Wrenn trainee saved her best for last and trotted strong to the wire to get the win by nearly two lengths. Fleurie established a new lifetime best with the victory and is now 2-for-2 in her young career.
The homebred daughter of Muscle Massive and Renees Pockets is owned by M T Pockets Stables. Fleurie has now earned $27,750 in lifetime purses.
In the second division, M-M’s Dream turned her first lifetime start into a 1:57.1 gate-to-wire victory. With Sam Widger in the bike, M-M’s Dream went to the front and never looked back while being challenged throughout the mile. Utilizing a :27.4 closing kick, M-M’s Dream held off R Desirable Lady and Trace Tetrick to get the win by two lengths.
Trained by Henry Graber, the daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places has now earned $22,750 in lifetime purses. M-M’s Dream is owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stable and Frank Baldachino and was bred by Mervin J. Miller.
In the final division of the stakes action, Flipflopsncroptops and Tetrick followed suit and went gate-to-wire in 1:58.1. Sent off at even money, Flipflopsncroptops left alertly from Post 7 before using a :28.3 final panel to get the win by three lengths over Sunafterthestorm and James Yoder. Flipflopsncroptops scored her maiden breaking victory with the win and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Trained by Erv Miller, the daughter of Swan For All and Sweet Summer has now earned $23,430 lifetime. Owned by Kentuckiana Racing Stable, S&R Racing Stables and G.T. Golemes, Flipflopsncroptops was bred by Kentuckiana Farms.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with two divisions of stakes action for the 2-year-old pacing fillies.
