After a poor offensive performance on the road in a loss against rival Purdue, Indiana will get one more chance for a quality road win Sunday at Illinois (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The game could hinge on the performances of a pair of freshmen who are the top two candidates for Big Ten freshman of the year honors.
Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn both have helped lead their respective teams throughout the season. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis leads IU in both scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg), while the 7-0, 290-pound Cockburn has been a force inside for the Illini, averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.
Cockburn has won Big Ten freshman of the week honors seven times, compared to Jackson-Davis winning the award five times. Both are strong rim protectors as well, with Jackson-Davis recording 53 blocked shots, compared to Cockburn’s 34 blocks.
In many ways, the Hoosiers have gone how Jackson-Davis has performed. On Thursday night, Purdue blanketed Jackson-Davis with constant traps in the post, and the freshman lefty was unable to adjust, finishing with just six points and six rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting. Jackson-Davis has posted nine double-doubles, with IU winning all nine of those games.
“He’s been a bright spot for us all season,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I think he’s the freshman of the year in our league. He’s my guy.”
But after posting career highs in points (27) and rebounds (16) at Minnesota, Jackson-Davis regressed on the road, where he hasn’t been as effective compared to the more friendly confines at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson-Davis has scored in double-figures in seven of eight Big Ten home games this season but has reached double-figures in scoring in just three of nine road games. Miller said he’s prodded Jackson-Davis to bring more consistent effort and performance on the road.
“You can’t be the best player on any given night and don’t feel like traveling with us,” Miller said.
Cockburn will demand attention from IU inside, most likely from the trio of Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and De’Ron Davis. Jackson-Davis could end up matching up with Cockburn in the post as well if IU decides to go smaller.
In addition, IU must be mindful of dealing with an Illinois backcourt led by sophomore 6-5 combo guard Ayo Dosunmu, who is averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Dosunmu, a Chicago native, is averaging 19.5 points over his last two games and scored 21 points in an Illinois 74-66 win at Northwestern on Thursday night.
On Wednesday, Miller was asked to compare the attention and expectations of Jackson-Davis this season to former IU guard Romeo Langford, who was a freshman last season. Both were McDonald’s All Americans and named Indiana Mr. Basketball, with Jackson-Davis earning the honor in 2019 and Langford earning the honor in 2018. While it appears Jackson-Davis will return for his sophomore season, Langford left IU after averaging 16.5 points his freshman year to declare for the NBA draft and was taken in the first round (14th overall) by the Boston Celtics.
“Trayce has probably dealt with one-tenth of what Romeo had to deal with through the course of the season,” Miller said. “Trayce's impact on our team, and Trayce's play, has been second to none. Trayce is a different type of a kid. He's a different type of a player coming in, although McDonald's All-American and although Indiana Mr. Basketball, it wasn't the savior of the universe that was coming to help us.
“Romeo had as good of a freshman season as a lot of freshmen have ever had coming through here, and it seems like all they wanted to talk about what was went wrong. Poor kid is 18 years old is and playing against the Lakers on TV, and he's pretty good.
“Trayce is good in his own right, and he hasn't had the fame on the way in and that he's here, but he's national freshman of the week this week in college basketball, almost March, and he's doing a great job for us. He's a different type of player. He's a different type of kid, and he's a very, very, very grounded personality, as did Romeo. But not too high, not too low, but continues to want to learn and get better, and both guys really wanted to win.”
