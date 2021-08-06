ANDERSON – It’s a wide-open field of potential winners for the running of the 24th annual Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial.
The annual event is the biggest race of the year for the competitors in the Legends Division who will tackle the high-banked quarter-mile oval on Murat Shrine Night at Anderson Speedway.
The race traditionally attracts some of the best Legends competitors from throughout the Midwest.
After starting from the pole position in the past and posting seven top-three finishes, John Robbins finally captured the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial last year.
This year Robbins has recorded two feature wins with Dalton Conner and Drew Evans also visiting the Riley & Sons Victory Lane.
The Frankton driver has recorded the fast time in all four qualifying sessions.
Robbins teammate Xavier King has been knocking on the door all season for his first feature victory. King has recorded four podium finishes on the season.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models return to action where defending champion Jeff Marcum has recorded three feature wins.
The race is a tune-up for the 100-lap Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model event Aug. 14.
Marcum won the first CRA appearance of the year with Billy Hutson winning a 100-lap race with Marcum and James Kirby III rounding out the top 10.
The Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division is back in action where Shane Isgrigg has recorded four feature victories.
Matthew Adams is the most recent winner and second of the year with Dawson West and Chris Workman scoring victories.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive Division has seen six different drivers record feature wins with only Donald VanValkenburg winning twice.
Other feature winners include points leader Elliott McKinney, John Sage, Tray Bare, David Powell and Chuck Cook.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $12, children at $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
