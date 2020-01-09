GASTON — Daleville had a strong showing at the Delaware County wrestling hampionship Thursday with TJ Fritz winning his weight class.
Fritz blew through the 106-pound class, winning the bracket with a pinfall against Wapahani’s Landon Hutchens. Along with the championship pin, Fritz pinned Wes-Del’s Lillian Gropp and Yorktown’s Joey Cline. In the 113-pound class, Dawson Brook took second after falling to Delta’s Gage Cline in the finals.
In the 126 weight class, Noah Gibson fell to champion Payne Blackburn of Delta in the semifinals but rallied back to defeat Cowan’s Matson for third place. Following Gibson at 132, Julius Gerencer made it to finals before falling to Delta’s Dillon Tuttle, taking second place in the county.
At 138, Ashton McGrew defeated Yorktown’s Drew Barr for third place. A few weight classes up, Daleville saw itself back in the finals as Jackson Ingenito took on Delta’s Josh Jones at 170. Ingenito settled for second.
Heading into the final matches of the tournament, Camryn Comer narrowly fell to Wes-Del’s Preston Heffernan for the 182 crown. In the 195 class, after falling to Delta’s Devin Carter in semifinals, Daniel Farlee won third place over Wes-Del’s Dawson Sexon.
The Broncos will host Richmond on Tuesday before heading to their next invitational at Tri High on Jan. 18.
