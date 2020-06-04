INDIANAPOLIS — Like a lawyer making his closing argument at the climax of a John Grisham novel, Chris Ballard attempted to alter perspectives Thursday morning.
During an unscheduled appearance on a video conference call with media, the Indianapolis Colts general manager’s anger and pain were plainly evident. He feels as though he let his players down by not doing enough to understand the challenges that face the black community on a daily basis.
It's a mistake he vows never to repeat.
As the nation has grappled with issues of racial inequality and social injustice since the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day, Ballard’s eyes have been opened.
That process was expedited this week when the Colts eschewed football talk during their two-hour virtual meetings and instead shared their personal experiences with racism and inequality.
It made Ballard look at the issues in ways he’d never considered, and now he wants to help others to do the same.
“This is how I put it to my son the other day,” Ballard said. “I said, ‘OK, close your eyes and I want you to think about this. Police officer’s got a man, he’s got his knee on him. He’s choking him. He’s sucking all the air out of him. And I want you to think that’s your father, who’s white.’
“Think of what your reaction would be, and think about seeing that over and over again. What would your reaction be? You’d be angry. You’d be hurt.”
Ballard’s nearly 17-minute remarks were not rehearsed or written down beforehand. He spoke from the heart with passion and purpose.
His impromptu session with the media followed a Monday statement from head coach Frank Reich and testimonials Wednesday from linebacker Bobby Okereke and running back Nyheim Hines about the power the discussions with their teammates have held this week.
Football can wait. There will be plenty of time for the game as summer and fall approach.
For now, the Colts – like the rest of the nation – have far more important topics on their minds.
Hines’ grandmother marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and his grandfather participated in sit-ins during the 1960s to protest segregated businesses in Greensboro, North Carolina. He feels called to follow their examples now.
“Everybody is watching what athletes are doing right now, what the higher-ups are doing right now and people with a platform,” Hines said. “So I think that’s really where it starts. I think it’s slowly getting better, like inflation – maybe 1% at a time. But there’s time for change.
“I really just think that the people with a platform really just have to step up, and that’s how things will get better.”
That sentiment was at the heart of Ballard’s decision to speak so forcefully.
The GM quoted quarterback Jacoby Brissett who said during the virtual meetings this week, “You’re either part of the problem or you’re part of the solution.”
The solution in Ballard’s eyes begins with communication.
He said former Indianapolis cornerback Darius Butler tried to get the front office executive to see peaceful sideline demonstrations in 2017 through the eyes of the players, but Ballard wasn’t listening well enough.
He is now, and he wants others to join him.
“I can’t sit here and remain silent because that’s exactly what we’ve done every time our black community screams and yells for help,” Ballard said. “We have to end social injustice and racial inequalities. We have to end the police violence against our black community. You know, black lives matter. I don’t understand why that’s so freaking hard for the white community to say. Black lives matter.
“I’ve been ignorant. I’ve been ignorant to the real problem, and I’m ashamed of that. I just came to the realization here over the last 10 days, with some really hard, difficult conversations that we’ve had as an organization, as a team, with my family, with my sons. And I’ve been ignorant to the real problem.”
Ballard said Tuesday and Wednesday might have been the most impactful two-day period he’s experienced during 20 years in the NFL.
Listening to his players and coaches tell their stories, Ballard’s heart was broken. He recounted players talking about the fear of buying a new car because it could lead to racial profiling and others talking about getting double-takes for walking into a restaurant or watching people move to the other side of an elevator as soon as a black man enters.
As Ballard spoke, the anger and frustration built. He paused a few times to collect himself, and his reaction mirrored the stories being told in the virtual meetings.
“I think for a lot of players on this team – players, staff, coaches – (Tuesday) when we first had that conversation, that was probably one of the most impactful social conversations they’ve ever had in their life and for me, easily,” Okereke said. “I think it’s just been incredible having these conversations, and I think we all need to in our circles going forward to have the change in this country we need.”
The Colts will work with The Players Coalition – a social justice partnership co-founded by former wide receiver Anquan Boldin and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins – to help turn their words into positive actions moving forward. Ballard also encouraged all NFL teams to reach out to the Coalition and learn what they can do to help.
All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard joined protesters on the streets in his native South Carolina this week, and other players have participated in peaceful demonstrations and shared their perspective on social media.
Indianapolis will continue to encourage players to make their voices heard and make a difference where they can.
“Whatever we decide to do, we’re gonna do it as a team,” Ballard said. “That’s the beauty of that locker room. We’re gonna do it as a team. I understand why people took a knee.
“I don’t know if I completely understood it the first time, but damn right I do now.”
