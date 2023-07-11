INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indy Fuel announced Tuesday they have signed forward Matus Spodniak to a standard player contract.
The 5-foot-11 forward joined the Fuel from Adrian College at the end of the 2022-23 season where he played four games and tallied one goal.
At Adrian, he played the last two seasons, tallying 94 points in 60 games. During the 2022-23 season, the Kosice, Slovakia, native led the Bulldogs in points with 57. During that season, he also won the NCHA Player of the Year Award, USCHO Player of the Year Award and Sid Watson Award all given to the best NCAA DIII player of the year.
Prior to his time at Adrian, Spodniak attended the American International College for three seasons where he played in seven games. Before starting his collegiate career, Spodniak played three seasons for the Ogden Mustangs of the Western States Hockey League.
In his 2017-18 season with the Mustangs, he tallied 146 points becoming the franchise’s all-time goals, assists and points leader as well as single-season leader in all three of those categories.
“There’s no better place to start my professional career than with a team as dominant as Indy,” Spodniak said. “Between the organization and the fans, there’s no better place in the league.”
This is the Fuel’s second signing for the 2023-24 season. Spodniak joins defenseman Trevor Zins.