ANDERSON — Three divisions of the third leg of Indiana Sire Stakes for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings were held at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday.
The pacing colts highlighted a 14-race card that started hot and humid before a thunderstorm halted the action for nearly an hour and left a sloppy racetrack for the final eight outings.
Fulfullnmydestiny and James Yoder took full advantage of the dry conditions on the first half of the night, smashing the track record for 2-year-old pacing geldings in the $47,500 first division in the fifth race of the evening.
Leaving from Post 2, Fulfullnmydestiny and Yoder floated off the wings of the gate, settling mid-pack in fourth as Odds On Blockchain and Peter Wrenn led the field through a snappy :26.4 opening panel. As the pace slowed a bit on the backstretch, Yoder launched Fulfullnmydestiny with a quick backside brush to the front end, taking the field through the halfway point in :55.3.
On the far turn, the gelded son of Tellitlikeitis began to separate from the field, opening up by six lengths at the three-quarter station in 1:23. In the stretch, Fulfullnmydestiny maintained his lead, using a :27 quarter to stride home to a convincing seven-length 1:50 victory over Paw Patrol and Yourwishisgranted.
The previous record of 1:50.3 was set in 2019 by former Indiana Sire Stakes champion and Milstein winner, Odds On Osiris.
“I felt pretty good about him(Fulfullnmydestiny) coming in. He had been training great heading into tonight,” driver and trainer James Yoder said. “He’s a versatile colt that you can do what you want with, and there is just no bottom to him.”
Fulfullnmydestiny is a Brett Boyd Racing homebred out of the Fox Valley Gallant mare, Driven By Destiny. It was the second victory in five seasonal starts for the freshman, and with the win Fulfullnmydestiny has banked $73,940 on the season for his connections.
Following the severe weather delay after the evening’s sixth race that left the track sloppy once racing restarted, Iwannabewithyou pulled off the 24-1 upset following a disqualification of second-choice JK Victory.
In the early stages of the mile, undefeated Soaring Now skirmished with JK Victory before clearing to a :27 first quarter. The field remained in straight alignment up the backstretch, with Iwannabewithyou and John De Long trailing the field at one point by 15 lengths as the field went through the half in :55.1.
On the turn, Iwannabewithyou began to narrow the gap, still trailing the field but within a more manageable eight lengths as Soaring Now led the field into the stretch through three quarters in 1:23.3.
In the stretch, Peter Wrenn squeezed the Nancy Takter trained JK Victory through the passing lane to be first across the line. However, upon review, the judges deemed JK Victory interfered with Topville Somrocket and Brandon Bates when making their move to the front and was placed fourth.
In the meantime, Iwannabewithyou and John De Long swept the remainder of the field following a powerful :26.1 final quarter for the second-placed first victory in 1:51.2.
The gelded son of first crop sire Luck Be With You picked up his second victory in three career starts for trainer Dylan Davis and owner John Schmucker. Out of the Dragon Again mare Bo Tox Hanover, Iwannabewithyou was bred by Black Creek Farm and Hickory Hollow Stables of Indiana. The $8,000 Hoosier Classic Yearling purchase has banked $31,000 on the season and returned $50 for his supporters at the betting windows.
Sire Luck Be With You picked up his second Sire Stakes victory on the evening, with Big Law pulling the mild upset in the $47,000 third and final division.
Leaving aggressively from Post 3, Sam Widger guided Big Law to the lead in the early stages, pacing the field though a :27.2 first quarter. Pressure came in the form of undefeated and heavily favored Ponda Warrior and Brandon Bates who cleared on the backstretch to a :55 half. Ponda Warrior held the lead at three-quarters in 1:23.2 under pressure from second choice the Longest Yard and Mike Oosting, with Widger continuing to wait patiently in the pocket awaiting racing room in the stretch.
Widger steered Big Law to the passing lane, capitalizing on a :28 final quarter to score the victory by a quarter of a length in 1:51.4 over a hard-charging Incredible Badger and John De Long.
Dalby Hanover rounded out the trifecta, finishing fourth placed third after contact with The Longest Yard in the stretch. Trained by Randy Hatton, who co-owns the gelding along with the breeder of the rookie, Oldfield Farm Inc., Big Law is out of the Fox Valley Barzgar mare Miss Lucy O. Big Law has picked up three victories in six starts in 2021, earning $57,545 in doing so. Big Law paid $21.20 to win Race 10.
Racing action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Saturday with action kicking off with a $15,000 guaranteed Early Pick 5 in Races 1-5 following a $3,893.14 carryover from Thursday’s Late Pick 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.