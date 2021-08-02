Even with a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the expectation remains in place for all 14 programs in the Big Ten to play in front full capacity home crowds for the 2021 season.
It could make the biggest difference for a pair of traditional conference powers that struggled last season.
Playing in front of limited capacity of 500-1,000 fans at Beaver Stadium, Penn State went 4-5 overall and 2-3 at home -- with home losses to Ohio State, Maryland and Iowa.
“I don’t think you can undersell the importance of that,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Obviously, we have a distinct home field advantage.”
Franklin said that advantage shows up the most on the defensive side of the ball with Penn State’s pass rush.
“We have led the nation in sacks over a large number of years, the last six years, or we’ve been in the top five consistently,” Franklin said. “Is that based on coaching? Is that based on development? Is that based on talent and skills that our players have? Yes. Is that also part of crowd noise and the silent cadence because they can’t hear and communicate? That factors into it as well.
“That’s why if you are one of the best defensive linemen in the country, that’s another reason why he should come to Penn State because there is an advantage to having 107,000 people in that stadium going crazy.”
Michigan went 2-4 overall and 0-3 at home playing in front of limited capacity last season, with losses to Wisconsin, Penn State and rival Michigan State.
“It was tough,” Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson said. “You really had to create your own energy last year, and it was hard to kind of muster up that energy when you are getting late in the game and you are getting tired and you’ve got no fans screaming your name. Like it was so different than anything I was used to. I’m just glad that we got them back.”
Michigan’s first four games of 2021 are scheduled to be at home, including an important non-conference game Sept. 11 against Washington.
“Like everything, it’s something you were used to and you miss it,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “There’s something about running out of the tunnel in any stadium, the Big House maybe I’m just partial that way, but when you come out of there, touch that banner and then you feel that roar, it’s physical. It must be the sound waves or something, but it’s there and the adrenaline is going to that way.”
For Indiana, which plays at Penn State and Michigan this season, the challenge will come in dealing with crowd noise after not being exposed to raucous crowds in road games at Michigan State and Wisconsin last season.
“Maybe for the freshmen, it will be a little bit of an adjustment,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “For the older guys, they’ve been through it.”
MICHIGAN MEN
Harbaugh brought four former Michigan players back into the fold on the football staff – adding Doug Mallory as a defensive analyst, Mike Hart from Indiana as running backs coach, Ron Bellamy from West Broomfield High School in Michigan as safeties coach and Courtney Morgan as director of player personnel.
Hart, a former Michigan standout who helped recruit and develop former All-Big Ten IU running back Stevie Scott III, could have the biggest impact for the Wolverines.
“Mike representing back at Michigan, following his coaching career from Western Michigan to Indiana, just felt like he was doing a really good job,” Harbaugh said. “Also, the idea of some more Michigan guys here, helping us send a message, what it’s like, what the expectations are. Ron Bellamy, Mike Hart, Doug Mallory, Courtney Morgan, it’s been good. It feels good, even better than what I had been hoping and visualizing.”
Returning Michigan running back Hassan Haskins, who is expected to play a prominent role in the offense this season, said he already has developed a strong relationship with Hart.
“He just brings a lot of energy,” Haskins said. “He knows what he’s talking about because he’s been in my shoes. He knows the concepts of playing running back.”
ZOOK BACK ON SIDELINES
Former Florida and Illinois head coach Ron Zook, who led the Illini to a Rose Bowl appearance in 2007, is back on the sideline this season in the Big Ten as a special teams/linebackers coach at Maryland under Mike Locksley.
Zook was a senior analyst at Maryland last year after serving as special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2015-18.
Locksley worked for Zook at both Florida and Illinois from 2003-08 in various offensive roles, including as offensive coordinator for the Illini from 2006-08.
“Coach Zook is a mentor to me, a guy that I’ve leaned on the last couple of years as he’s served as an analyst,” Locksley said.
