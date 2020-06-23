ANDERSON -- Anderson University soccer looked to its past to help build its future, and the program alumni delivered.
Over the past three years, the #Buildausoccer campaign has raised more than $225,000 from alumni, family and friends to help complete Stage 1 of construction on the AU soccer fields.
The upgrades to the facility include an underground sprinkling system, two cement pads for team areas and stadium bleachers with 856 seats.
The facility also includes wind screens with artwork, enclosed team areas with a bathroom and sports medicine room, a new scoreboard and concession stand, 25 picnic tables, new goals and new landscaping with additional trees and shrubs.
The men's program debuted in 1989 with the women coming online in 1993.
"This has been a long time coming for the AU soccer programs," men's coach Scott Fridley said. "We want to say thank you to all of our alumni, family and friends for their generous donations. Their willingness and generosity are humbling."
In the fall of 2019, a group of soccer alumni proposed a 100% match of funds collected to be able to complete Stage 1 this spring.
Alumni, family and friends accepted the challenge, and the lofty goal was met.
"We are truly thankful and blessed by all of those who have supported, donated and put time and effort into the soccer stadium," women's coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We want to say a special thank you to all of the alumni who believe in the vision, gave back and made it happen. You are leaving a legacy for years to come. It's amazing how it has transformed the soccer field into a first-class stadium and elevated the program. We are extremely excited for the teams to return and kick off the season."
The Ravens' women compiled one of the best seasons in program history in 2019, going 10-3-4 overall and 4-2-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The men finished 7-10-2 overall last season and 4-4-1 in the HCAC.
The AU soccer programs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Stage 1 completion on Oct. 17 at 1:45 p.m. during Homecoming weekend.
