SOUTHPORT – Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn got an early taste of playing together as teammates during last week’s Indiana All-Star series.
More bonding time will come this week, as Furst and Kaufman-Renn have arrived in West Lafayette as part of Purdue’s talented incoming 2021 freshman class.
A third Indiana All-Star, Carmel forward Brian Waddell, will join Furst and Kaufmann-Renn as a freshman at Purdue this season.
“It’s three All-Stars, and we’re all kind of on our different path and different journey, but we’re going to be there together,” Kaufman-Renn said. “That’s the one thing I like about Purdue is just the family culture and atmosphere, and we’re all going to work hard and get better.”
The 6-foot-10 Furst and 6-9 Kaufman-Renn were widely considered the top two high school players in the Hoosier State this season. Furst earned Mr. Basketball honors in 2021 after averaging 21.4 points and leading Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian to the Class 2A state title. The 6-9 Kaufman-Renn, the 2020 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, led Silver Creek to the Class 3A state title, averaging 24.5 points.
“We’re all great players,” Furst said. “From this week alone, we’ve gotten to know each other decently well. So we look forward to continuing that chemistry and trying to work hard and get better every day.”
Said Kaufman-Renn: “Caleb and I have exchanged words, whether it’s some high-low stuff, just tiny miniscule things on the court that we’re both trying to work on and get better at, but just seeing kind of where he wants the ball where he likes the ball all those things. We’re learning as it goes, but it’s been fun.”
Furst displayed his scoring and rebounding ability inside during the Indiana All-Star series and showed some toughness as well. He left some blood on the court during Friday night’s 93-70 win in Owensboro, Kentucky, against the Kentucky All-Stars after splitting his chin while diving for a loose ball.
Furst finished with 26 points and 25 rebounds in two games against Kentucky to earn series MVP honors.
“My coach, Coach (Marc) Davidson in high school, he always told me, the one area that you should be selfish about is rebounding,” Furst said. “So you know that’s always been my mindset, just to go up and snag as many of them as I can.”
During the All-Stars series, Furst also displayed a soft touch on turn-around jumpers from 10 to 15 feet and an ability to bring the ball upcourt in transition off his own rebounds.
“Sometimes, when I get a rebound, I like to push it ahead of transition myself, kind of give us a lead, maybe get a 3-2, 2-1 on a fast break,” Furst said.
The chance to play for head coach Matt Painter played a big factor in Furst's decision. Furst had offers from close to 20 schools around the country -- including Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa, California, Virginia and Notre Dame.
“He’s a great coach,” Furst said of Painter. “I really like the way that he moves the ball, gets it inside, plays inside-out and just kind of the culture altogether. The culture starts at the top, and at the top is Coach Painter. So he really sets that tone for everyone else going down.”
Kaufman-Renn, a combo forward, had offers from numerous schools around the country as well -- including Indiana, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Louisville. But he chose Purdue because he’ll get a chance to work out both on the wing and inside at power forward with the Boilermakers. He’s looking forward to playing for Painter as well.
“I want a coach that’s going to push me to be the best,” Kaufman-Renn said. “I thought that was Coach Painter.”
Purdue is coming off an 18-10 season and a 12th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Boilermakers return some talented frontcourt players, including 7-4 center Zach Edey, 6-6 forward Mason Gillis and, likely, 6-10 All-Big Ten forward Trevion Williams -- if he pulls his name back from the NBA Draft on July 7.
Furst and Kaufman-Renn will need to earn their spots in the rotation as freshmen, but both could benefit down the road from practicing against high-level, more experienced Big Ten players.
“I’m looking forward to challenging myself,” Furst said. “Hopefully, getting better against them and, you know, seeing where it goes.”
