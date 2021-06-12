SOUTHPORT – Purdue-bound Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst posted a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds as the Indiana boys Senior All-Stars overcame a sluggish start to beat the Kentucky Senior All-Stars 86-70 on Saturday night at Southport High School.
With the win, Indiana improved to 101-44 in the all-time series between the border rivals, which began in 1939.
It didn’t come easily. Indiana trailed 10-4 early and led just 36-31 at halftime. Silver Creek standout forward Trey Kaufman-Renn injured his hand late in the first half, leaving Indiana without the runner-up for Mr. Basketball for the final 20 minutes.
Without Kaufmann-Renn, Indiana played four guards around Furst for much of the second half. The visitors cut Indiana’s lead to 42-41 with a pair of free throws, but Indiana was able to put together a quick 8-2 run, going back up 50-43 on a Luke Brown 3-pointer.
From there, Indiana pulled away. Furst scored six points inside in a 9-0 run that put Indiana up 62-49. Then, after a jumper cut Indiana’s lead to 64-53, the home team put the game away with an 8-0 run capped by an inside basket from Lawrence North’s Shamar Avance.
Avance added 13 points for Indiana, with South Bend Riley’s Blake Wesley adding 12 points. Brown, a Blackford standout heading to Stetson, had 10 points and four assists.
Furst was named MVP of the Indiana-Kentucky series as he combined for 25 points and 25 rebounds in the two Indiana wins. Indiana beat Kentucky 93-70 in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Friday night to post its 100th win in the series
