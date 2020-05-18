ALEXANDRIA — A sixth member of the 2019 state champion Alexandria baseball team announced last week he will continue his athletic career at the college level next year.
Primarily a third baseman, Brayton Gaines hit .265 last year for the Class 2A state champs with eight doubles and 23 RBI and will play at Manchester University next season.
Additionally, former Lapel star Luke Richardson announced he will transfer from Saginaw Valley State University after one season and will play at Indiana University-Kokomo, while Shenandoah graduate Dylan Frost will resume his football career this fall at Wabash University after initially attending Hanover College.
Pendleton Heights wrestling coach Dave Cloud also announced on social media two-time Madison County champion Zach Sanford plans to wrestle at the University of Indianapolis. Sanford won a sectional championship in 2020 and finished his senior year with a record of 21-16.
In addition to Gaines and 2019 graduate Trey Stokes -- who is playing at IU-Kokomo -- class of 2020 commits from Alexandria include pitcher Brennan Morehead (Indiana Wesleyan), outfielder Rylan Metz (Anderson University) and first baseman Nick Williams (Kellogg Community College). Starting center fielder Cade Vernetti will play football at IWU as well.
During the 2019 IHSAA baseball tournament, Gaines hit .316 (7-for-19) for the Tigers. He scored one run but drove in six for Alexandria, including one during the state championship game victory over Southridge.
Gaines plans to major in business at Manchester.
In limited playing time due in part to injuries, Richardson averaged 1 point for the Cardinals. The 6-foot-6 forward was a freshman on Lapel’s 2016 Madison County and state championship team, was the 2018 THB Sports Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year and joined his older brother Jon Ross as 1,000-point career scorers for the Bulldogs. He was listed as a marketing major while at SVSU and earned Dean’s List inclusion with a 3.71 grade point average last year, the second-best mark on the team.
A 2018 Shenandoah graduate, the 6-1 Frost helped pave the way for a ground game that rolled up over 3,200 yards rushing his senior season. He also tallied 14 tackles and handled the kickoff duties along with his future Wabash teammate, Gavin Patrick.
Frost played in three games for Hanover as a freshman and will join Patrick and 2018 THB Sports Defensive Player of the Year Josh Myers as former Raiders playing for Wabash. Former Pendleton Heights long snapper Andrew Jamison and 2020 PH graduates Kamden Earley and Joseph Rios will also be area players suiting up for the Little Giants.
