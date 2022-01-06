BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore swingman Trey Galloway said the goal during his six weeks out due to injury was to just stay ready.
“I knew I wanted to keep supporting my teammates because they were going to pick me up when I got back,” Galloway said.
Galloway picked up his teammates in his first action since suffering a broken left wrist Nov. 17 against St. John’s. In 19 minutes off the bench, Galloway finished with eight points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal, helping IU pull away from No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“A few weeks ago, they asked me how Trey was doing, and I told them that he's going to come back even better than what he was at the time,” IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “He's been working really, really hard with our strength coach. I've seen him running on the treadmill and (lifting) weights, doing stuff every day to make sure that he stayed ready, and all that preparation that he did just showed tonight.
“He's a great player, and he adds that much-needed spark coming off the bench.”
Galloway was on the court in crunch time and came up with two big baskets down the stretch, a driving layup that put IU up 63-48 and a steal and breakaway layup that extended the IU lead to 65-48 with 1:59 remaining. Galloway capped his big night with an alley-oop feed Jackson-Davis finished for a dunk with 37 seconds left.
“Our strength coach really pushed me this past month, month-and-a-week and stuff, just pushing me to stay in shape because I knew my time was going to come soon eventually,” Galloway said. “I think that was the main thing was just to stay ready and keep my body conditioned so I could be ready right when I got back.”
BRUNK RETURNS
Former IU center Joey Brunk returned to the Assembly Hall court to initial cheers, followed by some boos as he touched the ball during the game. Brunk, who transferred to Ohio State during the offseason, had six points and two rebounds in eight minutes off the bench.
Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for IU in 2019-20 but sat out last season after undergoing back surgery.
A former Southport standpoint, Brunk was fired up after making back-to-back baskets in the first half to give Ohio State an early 15-7 lead. But Jackson-Davis blew by him for a dunk later in the first half and threw the ball off him in the second half that caromed out of bounds that helped IU retain possession on the play.
“Joey is my brother,” Jackson-Davis said. “He'll always be my brother. He's also a great player, and he's in a great situation.
“But on the court, there's no friends, and he thinks the same way. But off the court, I'm going to text him after the game and apologize for what I did because I didn't mean to hit him there. But at the same time it's basketball. Things happen. That's my brother, and he played well, but we needed a 'W,' and we got it.”
SHOOTING SLUMP
Indiana won despite going just 2-of-15 from 3-point range, with sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo and senior guard Parker Stewart each hitting one 3-pointer. Over the last two games, IU is just 4-of-32 (12.5%) from beyond the arc.
“We got good looks,” coach Mike Woodson said. “We didn’t shoot the 3-ball again tonight, so we’ve got to go back to the gym and start shooting more, which we’ve been doing. Maybe we’ve got to shoot a lot more, man.”
Stewart and forward Miller Kopp, two players Woodson is counting on from the perimeter, went a combined 1-of-8 from 3-point range.
“I ran some plays for them tonight just to see if they could respond, and they just missed some shots,” Woodson said. “I’m going to keep pushing them, and I’m going to keep going at them and going to them. They’ll eventually make them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.