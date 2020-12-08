NEW CASTLE — For the third time in a week, a 1996 Indiana All-Star from Alexandria has been honored by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Rachel (Garner) Young, who set the scoring standard for the Tigers girls program during her career, was one of 18 women — and one of 11 All-Stars -- named to the Silver Anniversary team Tuesday -- joining Mickey Hosier and Chris Hahn, who were named to the men’s team last week.
“It was a super fun experience,” Young said. “Mickey, Chris and I were good friends anyway, so to experience that together was just really, really cool.”
In addition to the members of the All-Star team, seven players were added, including former Pendleton Heights star Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack and Lapel’s all-time leading scorer, Lindsay (Winkler) Justus.
Along with Young, the 1996 All-Stars include Miss Basketball Lisa (Winter) Finn (Huntington North), Mackenzie (Curless) Graft (Martinsville), Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis (Roncalli), Rachael (Honegger) Killinger and Janette (Jaques) Meyer (Lafayette Jeff), Jill (Morton) McFarling (North Decatur), Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight (Gary West), Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher (Valparaiso), Nicole (McDaniel) Powell (Princeton) and Lauren Rice (Peru).
Joining Bossnack and Justus as players selected from various All-State teams were Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg (Avon), Rainey (Alting) Jones (Delphi), Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin (Austin), Jamie (Stewart) Russell (Rushville) and Jaymee Wappes (East Noble).
Young was an AP second team all-state and Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association first team all-state selection after averaging 24.4 points and 8.6 rebounds her senior year when the Tigers were 15-4 and won a sectional title. She set the program’s scoring record at the time with 1,517 points and averaged 20.2 points for her career.
She was a four-time All-Central Indiana Conference and three-time Madison County player of the year after averaging over 20 points her sophomore, junior and senior years. She went on to Louisville before completing her career at Bellarmine, where she set school records of 38 points in a single game as well as her 85% career and 87.1% single-season free-throw percentages.
She spent 19 years as a high school math teacher, is married with two children and is the executive director of the Alexandria Community Center.
“There was a time when I held some records, but thankfully some awesome players have come after me and broken them,” Young said. “If Jodi (Howell) didn’t break them, Jackie (Closser) did. Thinking about it, though, I don’t even remember the numbers. What I remember are my teammates and just the experience. You don’t remember the numbers. You remember the practices and the parties together.”
Bossnack was selected first team all-state by the AP and second team by the ICGSA after setting school records with 1,455 career points, 538 points in a season, 44 points in a game, 789 career rebounds, 258 rebounds in a season and 25 rebounds in a game.
She was the PH team MVP four times and compiled a career record of 70-17 with four conference titles and the first three sectional championships in school history. She averaged 23.4 points and 11.2 rebounds as a senior before moving on to St. Joseph’s College. There, she totaled 2,510 points and 1,017 rebounds during her career and was the 1999-2000 NCAA Division II Preseason National Player of the Year.
As a junior, she averaged 30.6 points, which led every level of the NCAA. She has been inducted into the St. Joseph’s and Great Lakes Valley Conference Halls of Fame and was selected as one of Madison County’s 100 greatest athletes. After a career in banking, she is now a stay-at-home mom with three children and lives in Greencastle.
“It’s bringing up all kinds of things,” Bossnack said. “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years ago when the All-Star team was selected. I was disappointed to not be on it with mostly my teammates from my AAU team. Obviously, I proved myself in college that maybe they made the wrong decision there.”
With 1,676 points, Justus remains Lapel’s all-time leading girls basketball scorer. She was a second-team ICGSA All-State selection and also set school marks for career rebounds (861), field goals (668), single-season points (520), single-season rebounds (254) and single-game scoring (47) and rebounds (23).
She averaged 24.8 points and 12.1 rebounds as a senior and earned All-American recognition from Street and Smith Magazine before continuing her career at Miami (Ohio). She started 54 straight games as a junior and senior and was the team’s second-leading rebounder those two years and was a co-captain as a senior.
She has enjoyed a 20-year career as a corporate recruiter and spent three years as an ESPN3 color analyst on Miami women’s broadcasts. Married with three children and a step-daughter, she currently lives in Springfield, Ohio.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Justus said. “It’s every girl’s dream to be an Indiana All-Star, but that didn’t happen. I didn’t expect this at all. I’m surprised, but it’s a nice surprise.”
All three ladies still carry mutual respect for one another.
“Honestly, I’m so glad they were named to this because both really deserved to be on the Indiana All-Star team,” Young said. “I know Angie went and had just an unbelievable college career at St. Joseph’s, and our families have remained close. I know both of them really well.”
“I knew Rachel was going to be on there, but I’m really excited to see Angie there, too,” Justus said. “They were all really great players. The competition back when we played in Madison County was always really, really tough. I have a lot of memories of playing Alex and Pendleton, those were games that, depending on the night of the week, you never knew who was going to win.”
“They were definitely really strong competitors and athletes,” Bossnack said. “Anytime we played them, we knew who to key on for those teams.”
Due to COVID-19 conditions, a date for the 2021 women’s awards banquet has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.