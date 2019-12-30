JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, Indiana redshirt senior safety Khalil Bryant and sophomore defensive back Devon Matthews had big football dreams.
But after leaving the state to play college football in the Big Ten, Bryant and Matthews were unsure returning to their hometown to play was possible.
It will happen Thursday, when Indiana faces Tennessee in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field (7 p.m., ESPN). Bryant, a former standout at First Coast High in Jacksonville, played a big role in helping the Hoosiers reach a January bowl, finishing the regular season second on the Hoosiers in tackles (53) with one fumble recovery. Matthews also has shown promise as a hard-hitting defensive back with 34 tackles.
“For me, going back home, where I started playing football, where I first picked up a ball, to be playing my last IU game there, it’s just like a surreal experience,” Bryant said. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity, so I just want to make the most of it.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Matthews earned the nickname “Monster” as an 8-year-old playing Pop Warner football in Jacksonville when he knocked the helmet off an opposing QB for a sack. He starred in both basketball and football, first at First Coast, then at Ribault High, before accepting a scholarship to play at IU.
“Just playing in front of all our family and friends that watched us play while we were down there, it’s just a great opportunity for both of us to play back in our hometown,” Matthews said.
Bryant and Matthews are two of 25 players on IU’s roster from Florida, an area head coach Tom Allen and his staff recruit heavily. IU boasts the most players from Florida on its roster compared to the other 13 teams in the Big Ten.
Allen was the defensive coordinator at IU when Bryant signed and recalled his recruitment of both Bryant and Matthews.
“Khalil was actually committed to Indiana when I got hired,” Allen said. “I had a chance to get a home visit as the defensive coordinator my first year. They had already recruited him. Devon, which is Monster, was a guy that we recruited. He was a really good basketball player and had really not played a lot of football, but we thought he was just an amazing athlete and a better person. He fit with us in every way possible.”
SCOTT QUESTIONABLE
Allen said before Monday’s practice sophomore running back Stevie Scott III is still working his way back from injury and at this point is questionable for Thursday’s game against Tennessee. Freshman running back Sampson James practiced Sunday, and freshman left tackle Matthew Bedford also is back practicing.
“Just trying to get those other guys back,” Allen said.
Bedford (Cordova, Tenn.) is one of six players from Tennessee on IU’s roster, a list that includes linebacker Cam Jones (Memphis, Tenn.), wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt (Cordova, Tenn.), defensive back Jaylin Williams (Memphis, Tenn.), running back Connor Thomas (Clarksville, Tenn.) and backup kicker Charles Campbell (Jackson, Tenn.).
FAITH IN JUSTUS
Allen's confidence remains strong in senior kicker Logan Justus, who went 0-for-3 in field goal attempts in his last outing against rival Purdue. Campbell replaced Justus on IU’s fourth field goal attempt and made a 41-yarder.
Justus entered the Purdue game a perfect 14-of-14 on field goal attempts before the rare off day.
“He had a rough day at the office, for sure,” Allen said. “I talked with him afterwards, even in that little lull in between to make sure he was OK. It took him some time, even in the bowl practices he struggled early on, but he’s really kicked well the last several practices back on campus, and then I thought (he) really had a great day yesterday even with the rain and everything.
“It will affect you. It’s reality and to have a day like that, it shakes your confidence. But I believe in him, and he believes in himself and all the guys around him, so this has been a slow process getting back, but I really feel good where he is right now.”
SEAFOOD DINNER
Allen praised the hospitality of the Gator Bowl before Monday’s practice. The team is staying and practicing in Amelia Island, Florida, about 30 miles north of downtown Jacksonville, close to the Florida-Georgia border. On Sunday night, Hoosier players feasted on seafood and steak at the team hotel.
“For a lot of these guys, food is a big deal,” Allen said. “It was great seafood and good old-fashioned, I’m a steak guy, but great steak, awesome food.”
Outgoing IU athletic director Fred Glass offered a few remarks for the team before the dinner started, congratulating the Hoosiers on the 8-4 regular season.
“You have flipped the script,” Glass said. “We talked a little about flipping the script before (the) Nebraska (win), and since then you’ve continued to do that. No matter what happens on Thursday you guys, freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors, redshirt seniors, scholarship players, walk-ons, you will be the ones that turned the corner for Indiana football.”
