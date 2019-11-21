BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has never played a bowl game in Florida.
But it appears at least one bowl in the Sunshine State has heavy interest in the Hoosiers.
In a radio interview on 1010 XL in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Taxslayer Gator Bowl president Rick Catlett mentioned Tennessee-Indiana or Tennessee-Illinois as potential matchups for the Jan. 2 game at TIAA Bank Field.
The Gator Bowl has tie-ins with the SEC, ACC and Big Ten conferences. The SEC tie-in is mandatory, while the bowl is beginning a three-year run of hosting Big Ten teams after slotting ACC teams the prior three years. The last Big Ten team to play in the Gator Bowl was Penn State, which lost 24-17 to Georgia on Jan. 2, 2016.
Part of Indiana’s appeal is the Hoosiers have 25 players from Florida on their roster, more than any school in the Big Ten. Indiana coach Tom Allen also has ties in Florida as a former high school coach at Armwood High in Sefner and a defensive coordinator at USF. Representatives from the Outback Bowl in Tampa and the Citrus Bowl in Orlando have visited IU games in recent weeks.
Indiana (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) has enjoyed a breakthrough third season under Allen. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in passing offense and rank second in total offense. IU recently had a four-game win streak snapped with a 34-27 loss at No. 9 Penn State, and will host No. 12 Michigan on Saturday.
Tennessee (5-5) can clinch bowl eligibility with either a win at Missouri on Saturday or a win over reeling Vanderbilt in its season finale Nov. 30.
If Indiana and Tennessee meet in a bowl, it would be a rematch of the 1987 Peach Bowl, in which the Vols beat the Hoosiers 27-22.
