BLOOMINGTON — What first pops into the mind of former Indiana running back Anthony Thompson about the 1988 Peach Bowl is the physicality.
Indiana had faced plenty of hard-hitting teams in the Big Ten throughout a 1987 season that produced eight regular-season wins. But on a muddy field at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 2, the Tennessee Volunteers packed a different kind of punch.
“It was a physical game,” Thompson said. “They had a physical, stout defense. I mean every yard, you had to work for every yard.”
Indiana rallied back from down 18 points but eventually lost 27-22 to the Vols in the 1988 Peach Bowl before a sellout crowd of 58,737 fans wearing orange, white, crimson and cream. On Thursday, the two schools will meet again for the first time in 32 years when Indiana faces Tennessee in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville (7 p.m., ESPN).
The similarities are striking. Like in 1988, Indiana comes into Thursday’s matchup seeking its first nine-win season since 1967. The Gator Bowl also will be IU’s first January bowl game since the 1988 Peach Bowl.
IU co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen was a freshman defensive lineman for the Hoosiers in 1987 and played in the 1988 Peach Bowl on special teams. He remembers the UT band blaring its fight song, “Rocky Top” over and over again throughout the three-and-half hours of game time. Hordes of Tennessee fans made the trip down from Knoxville, Tenn., but Hagen said Hoosier fans came to support IU players as well.
“It’s certainly exciting for me having played against these guys in ’87 and now to face them again in 2019, what is that, 32 years later,” Hagen said. ”They’re a good football team once again. They’ve got great history.”
Off the heels of Indiana winning a national title in basketball the previous spring, IU football enjoyed a breakout fourth season under head coach Bill Mallory. The Hoosiers posted wins over Michigan and Ohio State to go 6-2 in the Big Ten, but fell short of a Rose Bowl berth following a 27-3 loss in November at Michigan State.
“The track and the soccer program, we had it going on back in the ’80s, and there was a lot of momentum,” Thompson said. “The IU fans at that stadium you could hear them. That stadium was rocking full of IU people. I mean I look back at that game sometimes and say, my God, we had a lot of fans there and they rallied behind us. They got behind us.”
Hagen felt IU’s preparation going into the game was strong, but the Hoosiers still fell into an early 21-3 hole. Wide-shouldered running back Reggie Cobb scored the first touchdown for the Vols on a 6-yard run, then Tennessee quarterback Jeff Francis threw a pair of touchdown passes, the second to wide receiver Terrence Cleveland to give UT a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. Tennessee threatened to blow the game out after blocking a punt deep in Indiana territory later in the second quarter, but the Hoosiers forced a fumble and recovered it at their own 9-yard line. From there, Indiana drove 91 yards, with quarterback Dave Schnell connecting with wide receiver Ernie Jones on a 43-yard TD pass to cut Tennessee’s lead to 21-10 before halftime.
Jones was IU’s offensive star, finishing with seven catches for 150 yards.
“Ernie Jones was one the best wide receivers ever to play at Indiana, period,” said Hall of Fame IU play-by-play voice Don Fischer, who called the game.
The Hoosiers carried the momentum into the second half. Thompson, who finished with 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, scored on a 12-yard run to cut Tennessee’s lead to 21-16 in the third quarter. IU tried a two-point conversion and failed, but the Hoosiers were gaining confidence.
“Schnell got in the rhythm of throwing the ball, and the running game started working,” Thompson said. “We started making plays, and we felt, ‘Hey we’re in this game. We’ll have a chance.’”
Then, early in the fourth quarter, Mallory pulled a trick out of his playbook. IU All-American kicker Pete Stoyanovich, who earlier made a 52-yard field goal, lined up for a field goal attempt to try to further cut into the UT lead. But instead of going through with the kick, Mallory caught the Vols off guard with a fake. On the play, IU tight end Tim Jorden ran 12 yards for a touchdown, putting the Hoosiers up for the first time, 22-21.
“It was a great call by Coach Mallory and the staff,” Hagen said. “It gave us momentum late.”
Tennessee, though, mounted one more touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard run from Cobb with 1:52 remaining. Cobb, who went on to a seven-year NFL career with four different teams, was named offensive MVP with 146 yards rushing and two TDs, running behind a Tennessee offensive line that featured a pair of future NFL players, guards Harry Galbreath and John Bruhin.
“It was disheartening because we had our chances,” Thompson said. “But, at the same point in time, we wanted to win that bowl game. We weren’t just happy to be there. And that was more, a year earlier when we were at the All-American bowl, we were kind of like, ‘We’re just happy to be here.’ But that year, we had our chances and we just didn’t follow through.”
The loss did not halt IU’s football success under Mallory. The Hoosiers played in four more bowl games over the next six seasons, beating South Carolina 34-10 to end the 1988 season in the Liberty Bowl and beating Baylor 24-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl. IU returned to the Peach Bowl in 1990 and lost another close game against an SEC opponent, falling 27-23 to Auburn. IU had another chance for a nine-win season in 1993, but ended the year 8-4 with a 45-20 loss to Virginia Tech in the Independence Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Thompson, now a pastor in Bloomington and senior associate athletic director at IU, rushed for 1,686 yards in 1988 and 1,793 yards in 1989, finishing second in Heisman balloting behind Andre Ware. He went on to play three NFL seasons with the Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Jones and Stoyanovich reached the NFL as well.
“We had guys that could play,” Thompson said. “We were a formidable opponent for Tennessee.”
The lesson Hagen took from his first bowl trip was as hard as it was to get to a postseason game, it was even harder to come out on top.
“Back then, there weren’t nearly as many bowls as there are today, so you had to certainly earn it, I think much more than maybe some teams do,” Hagen said. “You can get into a bowl game with six wins, and we had eight that year in the regular season. Our guys were excited to be down there. We maximized our practice time and went down there and played a good ballgame and just came up a little bit short.”
