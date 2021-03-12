GREENFIELD — One year to the day of the postponement of the 2020 boys basketball tournament, the Shenandoah Raiders will finally get the opportunity to defend their 2019 regional championship when they face Covenant Christian on Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders return to Greenfield-Central High School at 24-3 on a 17-game winning streak after powering through Cambridge City Lincoln, Northeastern and Eastern Hancock in dominating fashion in Sectional 41. The Warriors are 22-4 and have won seven in a row, including a triple-overtime sectional championship win at Heritage Christian.
Shenandoah is seeking its fourth regional title while Covenant Christian has never advanced to semistate.
Both teams are loaded with seniors who have experienced postseason success. The Raiders won their fifth-straight sectional championship last Saturday, and the Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. The rosters are deep, talented and balanced, and when the Raiders and their seven seniors look at Covenant Christian, they may feel like they are looking in the mirror.
“If you look at their roster, I think it’s eight seniors I counted on their roster,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “They play nine or 10 guys. They pick you up at 84 feet. They press you. They trap you. They speed you up. They try to speed the game up. They want to turn you over so they can score. If they’re not pressing you full court, they’re pressing you half court. And if they get a turnover, they’re going to try to run it down your throat.”
Covenant Christian is coached by Scott Flatt in his 16th year, and his son Trey is the leading scorer at 17.1 points per game. He is one of three players who average double-digit scoring on a Warriors team that has three other players averaging six points or better.
Both teams shoot well from the perimeter, Shenandoah is at 38% from 3-point range while the Warriors are at 33% on 565 attempts.
“From what I’ve seen so far, not one of those kids is afraid to pull the trigger,” McCollough said. “They go a little deeper than we go. The coach’s kid is the leading scorer, and his little brother comes in as the ninth or 10th man.”
The Warriors bring some size to the matchup in 6-foot-5 junior Brock Buckley, who averages 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, and 6-4 senior Graham Shelton at 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. They will be met in the paint by Raiders senior Kameron Graddy at 6-6 with averages of 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Valuing possession and limiting turnovers will be key for Shenandoah and its senior guards. The play of Jakeb Kinsey (13.9 points, 4.9 assists), Andrew Bennett (11.6 points, 5.5 assists), Michael Howard (12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds) and Kaden McCollough (10.8 points, 5.4 assists) has been a strength all season and will be vital in this matchup.
“I think they want to try to make it ugly,” Coach McCollough said. “They may turn it over a couple times and miss a couple shots, but their percentages are that they’re going to try to turn (us) over more to get some buckets.”
For the season, Shenandoah has averaged 10.7 turnovers while the Warriors average 13.4.
“We’ve got to make sure we don’t turn the ball over,” McCollough said. “They average 10 or 11 offensive rebounds per game, so we’ve got to keep them off the boards.”
Handling the Warriors pressure will also be vital for Shenandoah, which has confidence in its half-court offense.
“If we get the ball down, get it into our offense and execute and make them guard us a little bit, that will be to our benefit,” McCollough said.
The Raiders play the second game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. following the first semifinal between Parke Heritage (24-3) and Triton Central (13-8), which gets underway at 10 a.m.
The winners will play later Saturday at 8 p.m.
