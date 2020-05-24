Geathers, Anderson highlight Colts' 2015 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS — Conventional wisdom holds that draft classes should not be graded until three to five years have passed.
CNHI Sports Indiana looked at the Indianapolis Colts’ hauls from 2017 and 2016 in the past two weeks. Now, this year’s draft grades series concludes with a final look at the Class of 2015:
First round, No. 29 overall: Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami
Grade: C-
The 27-year-old speedster out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been a consistent contributor throughout his five-year career, but has not lived up to his first-round status. His best season came in 2016 – the only full year he played with Andrew Luck. Dorsett caught 33 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns and averaged a career-high 16 yards per catch.
But he made just seven starts in two years with the Colts and has 15 starts overall. Dorsett has 124 career receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns. After three seasons with the New England Patriots, he’ll play for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.
Second round, No. 61 overall: Trade
Grade: N/A
General manager Ryan Grigson dealt this pick along with a fourth-round selection (No. 128) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for third- (No. 65) and fourth-round (No. 109) picks. The Bucs used the selection on Hobart guard Ali Marpet, who has become a fixture on their offensive line. Over five seasons, Marpet has started all 72 games in which he’s appeared and has played all three interior offensive line spots.
Third round, No. 65 overall: D'Joun Smith, CB, Florida Atlantic
Grade: D-
Slowed by injuries, Smith played in just four games as a rookie and was cut before the start of the 2016 season. He played one game that year for the Tennessee Titans and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since. He has one career tackle and a fumble recovery.
Third round, No. 93 overall: Henry Anderson, DE, Stanford
Grade: B
A strong value pick late in the third round, Anderson was struck by horrible injury luck during his three seasons with the Colts. He made 19 starts and recorded 65 tackles with three sacks, but injuries sidelined him for a total of 19 games. The most serious was a knee injury that cut short a promising rookie season after just nine games.
The switch to a 4-3 defense in 2018 led to Anderson’s trade to the New York Jets. He’s played in 29 games with 16 starts in two seasons in the Big Apple, recording eight of his 11 career sacks during that timeframe.
Fourth round, No. 109 overall: Clayton Geathers, S, UCF
Grade: B+
Another strong mid-round value pick, Geathers developed into a leader for the defensive secondary on and off the field. Injuries were a problem throughout his five years in Indianapolis, but he made 34 starts and recorded 244 tackles with two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
He tied a career high with 15 appearances in 2019 but remains on the open market after his contract expired.
Fifth round, No. 151 overall: David Parry, DT, Stanford
Grade: C-
Anderson’s college roommate started all 32 games over his first two NFL seasons, recording 78 tackles with four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. But he was involved in an alcohol-related arrest in Arizona during the 2017 offseason and was cut following training camp that year.
Parry appeared in one game with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and three for the Minnesota Vikings a year later. He did not play in a regular-season game last year and has added just five tackles and one sack to his career totals since leaving Indianapolis.
Sixth Round, No. 205 overall: Josh Robinson, RB, Mississippi State
Grade: D-
There were high hopes the late-round running back could be an early factor in the red zone, but fumbling issues arose during the preseason. He wound up playing in just five games with 17 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 33 yards as a rookie before finishing the season on the practice squad. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since.
Sixth Round, No. 207 overall: Amarlo Herrera, LB, Georgia
Grade: D-
Herrera spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, appearing in just three games and playing one snap on defense and 68 snaps on special teams. He did not record a career tackle and hasn’t been on an NFL roster since being cut from the Washington Redskins’ practice squad in September 2016.
Seventh Round, No. 246 overall: Trade
Grade: N/A
This pick was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers during the preseason in 2014 four outside linebacker Cam Johnson. Johnson started the 2014 season in injured reserve and made just one regular-season appearance before being cut in September 2015.
The Niners dealt the pick to the Dallas Cowboys who used it to select Texas tight end Geoff Swaim. In five seasons with the Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars, Swaim has appeared in 43 games with 20 starts. He has 48 catches for 401 yards and one touchdown.
Seventh Round: No. 255 overall: Denzelle Good, OT, Mars Hill
Grade: C+
Grigson deserves praise for finding a consistent NFL contributor with the second-to-last pick of the draft. Good played in 26 games with 20 starts over three-and-a-half seasons with the Colts before asking for his release after an incident with then offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo in 2018. He played in all 16 games with five starts for the Oakland Raiders last season and has 28 career starts while playing guard and tackle.
OVERALL GRADE: C
Geathers’ Colts career will not be appreciated as much as it should be because of injuries, and Anderson was a very solid contributor before a scheme change forced his departure. Parry starting two full seasons as a fifth-round pick is no simple feat, and Good far exceeded expectations for a seventh-rounder. Dorsett was a controversial pick from the start, and he and Smith got this class off to a rough start that keeps it from earning better than an average grade.