ANDERSON — As if in slow motion, Jamison Geoffreys eyes the tennis ball as she raises it in a gradual crescendo before tossing it skyward for her serve.
From there, it seems as though someone has pressed the fast forward button as her racket explodes into the serve and, if it can be returned, she darts to get herself in position and slam a winner which leaves her high school opponent with no response except to smile in wonderment and admiration.
For the last four years, Geoffreys has been working tirelessly on her game, schooling at home to allow for more training and practice with an eye on a possible professional career.
Those aspirations have not changed for Geoffreys, but this spring she has enrolled in classes at Anderson High School and is playing for the Indians, giving a surprised coach David Ellis’ squad a point in its collective pockets at every match.
“I’ve known about her since she was super little. Then when she was in sixth grade here (Highland Middle School), I knew who she was,” Ellis said. “She went home schooled, and I didn’t know. Then first day of practice she shows up, and I’m like, ‘And your name is?’ When she told me her name, I thought ‘OK, this changes everything.’ ”
In her Tuesday match against talented Richmond freshman Maggie Blair, Geoffreys needed just 28 minutes to finish off a 6-0, 6-0 win. She is now 10-0 this season for the Indians and has dropped just one game along the way.
Multiple recruiting and ratings sites rank Geoffreys among the top 10 players in the state for her age group, and she still hopes for a professional career after playing college — which Ellis believes will be at the Division I level.
“I wanted to experience (high school) because I hadn’t yet,” Geoffreys said. “I want to play in college. (Recruiting) has been kind of quiet, and I think it’s because I haven’t played high school. They don’t know who I am.”
After completing her match, she turned her attention toward rooting for Indians teammate Samin Thorns, the team’s No. 2 singles player. The team aspect is new to Geoffreys after competing on her own at United States Tennis Association tournaments. She said rooting on her teammates is part of what she enjoys about high school.
“It’s been good. I wasn’t used to cheering people on, but I got used to it,” Geoffreys said.
“She’s adapted quite well. She’s bonded with the girls, and she’s opening up,” Ellis said. “When we practice and come out to hit, she’ll hit with any of them that step out onto the court with her or when she steps out with them.”
Thorns gave Anderson its second win of the day — a 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) victory over Kora Butler — but the Tribe fell to the Red Devils 3-2. Richmond’s No. 1 doubles team of Brandi Huber and Brooklynn Harris overcame a one-set deficit to upend Anderson’s Eliana Munoz and Patra Gomez 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the deciding match.
Gomez is a foreign exchange student from Spain who is learning the game for the first time.
Ramsey Procter — filling in for Rachel Pendergraft — battled Deserae Rivas in the No. 3 singles match, but the Anderson junior came up short 6-2, 6-4 while Anderson’s Julia Quarrier and Talaysha Simonds fell in the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-0 to Payton Bryant and Aeryn Morris.
Geoffreys was forced to sit out nine months — from June 2019 to January 2020 — due to a stress fracture in her back. It was a time of uncertainty for the young phenom who wondered if her dreams were in danger.
“I thought my game wouldn’t go back to what it was,” she said. “But I got back pretty quickly. I would hit with the No. 1 player at Anderson, and I did pretty good. I beat her. But she moved. She was from Texas.”
Her goal on the court for this season is simple.
“I want to go to state,” she said.
For the team, continued solid play from Thorns and the doubles along with Geoffreys means Anderson should be competitive every time out with an eye on the postseason.
“We’re starting to make some progress on the court, which is what we want to see as we start getting toward the end of the season,” Ellis said. “All the mental errors and unforced errors are starting to decrease.”
Anderson has two matches this week at home — Wednesday against Noblesville and Friday against Shenandoah — before the North Central Conference tournament is held Saturday.
