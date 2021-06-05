KOKOMO — During her debut high school tennis season, Anderson junior Jamison Geoffreys has dictated match tempo and play style to her opponents with a mix of powerful ground strokes and a strong service game.
Saturday, for the first time in 2021, Geoffreys finally met up with a player who had all the answers.
After the first set was tied at 2-2, West Lafayette Harrison freshman Emma Gu reeled off eight straight games won and rolled to an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win over Geoffreys to advance to next weekend’s state singles final round at Park Tudor.
Gu defeated Leo sophomore Milli Runstead (12-3) earlier in the day 6-0, 6-1 and improved to 24-0 with the win over Geoffreys.
Geoffreys, ranked ninth in the state by tennisrecruiting.net, saw her season end with a still sparkling 21-1 mark, which included a singles sectional championship.
“I’m happy with my season and happy for the experience to do it,” Geoffreys said.
Gu, who is ranked fourth by the same website, applied pressure from the outset, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. After Geoffreys fought back to tie the first set, the Raiders freshman took advantage of a few miscues and showed off a strong game befitting of her ranking.
“It was a mirror image of style and ability, maybe just a little bit better,” Anderson coach David Ellis said. “I think (Geoffreys) is not used to seeing the ball come back at her like that. She’s used to inflicting those shots on her opponents all season.”
Typically one of the strengths for Geoffreys is her service game, but it was a struggle Saturday. She was inconsistent with the first serve, which allowed Gu plenty of opportunities to attack the softer second serve.
“Not being able to get the deep serves that she wanted caused some problems for her down the road,” Ellis said. “She wasn’t getting any cheap or easy points off her serve.”
Geoffreys gave credit to Gu for playing a strong match but feels she gave away enough points the match should have been closer.
“I feel like I beat myself. I was overhitting when I had easy shots, and when I was up 40-love, I missed some easy shots,” she said. “She was a good player. She had a good serve. Her ground strokes were good, and she moved well.”
Geoffreys, who has both collegiate and professional tennis aspirations, said she looks forward to next season and advancing even further.
“Next year, I’ll play better, hopefully,” Geoffreys said.
