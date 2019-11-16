INDIANAPOLIS – There was one way the Indianapolis Colts could lose to the Miami Dolphins last week – turning the ball over.
And they did just that. Spectacularly.
Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer’s three interceptions were pivotal in the 16-12 loss. The first was taken away from tight end Eric Ebron in the end zone, keeping six points off the scoreboard for the Colts. The next two came deep in Indianapolis territory and led to 10 points for the tanking Dolphins.
It was the continuation of a career-long issue for Hoyer, and it’s been evident in his brief time playing in relief of Jacoby Brissett.
In seven quarters under center, Hoyer has thrown four interceptions and fumbled twice. The Colts recovered one of the fumbles, but the quarterback’s miscues have led — directly or indirectly — to 24 points for the opposition in the past two weeks.
Compare that to the first seven weeks under Brissett, when opponents scored just 16 total points off takeaways.
For a team that’s played nine consecutive one-score games to open the season, there is very little margin for error.
The turnovers are the most obvious element, but negative plays have been up the past three weeks on the whole.
Penalties, sacks, dropped passes and lost yardage all add up to stop drives. With Indianapolis already playing without three of its top four wide receivers and it’s starting quarterback, there’s no need to increase the degree of difficulty.
“It takes points off the board, and we know how critical it is to correct those mistakes,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “It is a full-team effort, right? It starts with us as coaches, and then it goes to the offensive line, receivers, tight ends, the (running) backs and the quarterbacks. So we are working on, obviously, correcting those negative plays.”
Getting Brissett back should be a good place to start.
The quarterback has taken some hits from fans and media alike because of his conservative nature, but he’s primarily been sacrificing for the greater good.
Brissett has as strong an arm as any player in the league. He could let the ball fly on every snap and ask his receivers to run under it.
But he knows that’s not the best plan for this team in this season.
Have there been times when Brissett should be more aggressive? Absolutely.
He’s been slow to pull the trigger on a few deep shots and passed up others all together, but he’s also consistently avoided the big game-changing mistakes.
He threw a late interception that killed the chances for a comeback against the Oakland Raiders, and the defense cleaned up a late fumble against the Denver Broncos. But, for the most part, Brissett has protected the football.
During a season of transition, as Indianapolis adjusts to sudden life without Andrew Luck and a host of other impactful injuries, that represents the best chance to win.
Brissett understands that, and his ability to execute that plan likely will determine whether Indianapolis still can save this season.
For all that’s gone wrong in the past three weeks, the Colts still control their own fate.
The AFC South is as tight as it’s ever been with just two games separating the first-place Houston Texans (6-3) from the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5).
Indianapolis’ 2-0 record in division play is its greatest asset as it enters a critical three-game stretch against AFC South rivals.
It begins Sunday at home against the Jaguars, continues with a prime-time showdown at Houston next Thursday and concludes back home against the Tennessee Titans (5-5) on Dec. 1.
The margin for error nearly has been erased.
It’s time for the Colts to get out of their own way if they hope to reach their full potential.
