The Indianapolis Colts have proven they can deal with adversity.
This year alone the team has shrugged off the sudden retirement of the franchise quarterback, a host of injuries in the defensive backfield and a stunning home upset to forge a 4-2 start.
But can the Colts thrive just as well when dealing with success?
Let’s go back to that upset for a moment. Indianapolis was riding a two-game winning streak on Sept. 29 and looking to maintain momentum ahead of a prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The only thing standing in the way was a 1-2 Oakland Raiders team beginning a span of more than a month on the road. Easy pickings.
Except the Colts appeared to forget what time the game was scheduled to kick off.
Oakland needed just 11 offensive snaps to surge ahead 14-0, and Indianapolis never fully recovered.
The deficit was down to 24-17, and the Colts had possession in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a pick-6 that determined the outcome.
It’s the one time in six games this season that Indianapolis looked nothing like a playoff contender.
Since then, the Colts have knocked off two of the AFC’s best teams — the Chiefs and Houston Texans — and claimed sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
They’re looking for their first division title since 2014 and consecutive playoff berths for the first time since 2012-14.
And, once again, the immediate obstacle does not seem foreboding.
The Denver Broncos are a wreck. In their first season under head coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos are 2-5 with an offense that is lost somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
They rank 29th in scoring offense (16 points per game), 25th in yards per game (317.4) and 26th in yards per play (5.07). Easy pickings.
Except there’s no such thing in professional football.
“Anytime you go against anybody in the NFL — anybody can beat anybody,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “They certainly have a really good defense. We played them my rookie year, 2016, in Denver. It was a really tight game, and they had a good defense then, too.
“Kind of similar and kind of different in what they do (this year), but, hell, you never know. We (need to) have a good week of practice. The last two weeks we had really good practices, and we’ve played pretty well. So that’s obviously key this week.”
The good teams in this league — the kind that win championships — are consistent.
That doesn’t mean going 16-0. That hasn’t happened since 2007, and the New England Patriots team that accomplished it didn’t even finish it off with a Super Bowl ring.
It means playing with the same fire and intensity no matter the opponent.
Everybody is going to have a bad game. Adversity will strike every team at some point in each season.
Indianapolis has proven it can handle those moments.
Sunday is an opportunity to prove the Colts are growing up and can reach for more.
Why is dealing with success so difficult? Because of the danger of complacency.
When a team is winning, all the headlines are good. The phone calls on talk radio are optimistic, filled with championship dreams. The highlight reels on TV are magnificent.
When a team is on a roll, everywhere a player turns praise is waiting.
And it’s all too easy to let your guard down.
Hear you’re invincible often enough, and you might just start to believe it.
Fighting against that thinking is at the heart of Colts head coach Frank Reich’s “1-0” mantra. Don’t think about last week, don’t look ahead to next week. All the matters is the task ahead.
Indianapolis has done well with that mindset when it’s been backed into a corner. It’s how the team bounced back from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs a year ago.
But the Colts have yet to prove they can keep the same mindset when things are going well.
Oakland was the first test this season, and Indianapolis failed.
Sunday offers a shot at redemption.
