One thing already stands out about the 2019 Indianapolis Colts.
Fight.
It’s a quality that allowed the 2018 team to recover from a 1-5 start and qualify for the playoffs, and it’s an indication this team has taken on the image of its head coach.
Frank Reich is tough, wiry and lacks an understanding of when to quit. He once simultaneously held the records for the largest comeback victories in the NFL and major college football.
This is man who knows how to fight.
And it’s not any normal fight. We’re talking King Leonidas leading 300 Spartans against the entire Persian army level of fight.
That’s what Reich demands, and it’s what the Colts increasingly have delivered.
Fight alone, however, is not enough in the NFL.
There are no moral victories in the pro game, where the scoreboard and the final standings are the sole measure of success. Nobody cares how pretty a loss was or how ugly a win might have been. It’s a results driven business, and Indianapolis is 0-1 for the sixth year in a row overall and the second straight season under Reich.
So the fight begins anew.
“All we talk about is 1-0 (each week),” Reich said. “So after that game is over we are evaluating, and we’re just looking at it as, ‘Hey, the slate is clean.’ We just have to attack this week with the same mindset each and every week.”
The secret is the 1-0 mindset extends beyond just a week-to-week application. It’s embedded in every play.
This Indianapolis team will not dwell on the past.
It’s the reason the Colts were able to shrug off the retirement of the franchise quarterback two weeks before the regular season opener. It’s the reason kicker Adam Vinatieri retains the team’s full support after the worst game of his 24-year NFL career. And it’s the reason Indianapolis was able to stay in the game last week.
Most teams that make the kinds of mistakes the Colts made on the road against a playoff contender won’t survive to see overtime.
Indianapolis left at least 18 points on the field through a variety of unforced errors.
Seven came off the leg of Vinatieri, who missed two field goals and an extra point in the same game for the first time in his Hall of Fame-bound career.
Four more were the result of a personal foul assessed to defensive tackle Denico Autry after the Los Angeles Chargers made a field goal in the first quarter. Autry was charged with making contact with the snapper as his head was still down after delivering the ball to the holder.
The NFL later admitted the call was blown, but the Chargers ended up with a first down on the field and converted it into a touchdown.
The final seven missing points came after Kemoko Turay’s third-down sack appeared to end a Los Angeles drive midway through the third quarter. Defensive end Justin Houston was called for a neutral zone infraction on the play after attempting to anticipate the snap.
Given new life once again, the Chargers took advantage. Quarterback Philip Rivers tossed a screen pass to running back Austin Ekeler, who sprinted through a few missed tackles for a 55-yard touchdown and a 24-9 lead.
That’s the point the Colts could have quit, and many opponents would have.
Instead, it’s the time when this team’s fight shown through. Marlon Mack broke off a 63-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series, and Indianapolis was back in the game.
There were more obstacles ahead. Tight end Eric Ebron couldn’t hold on to a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and Vinatieri missed a 29-yard field goal that would have cut the deficit to 24-19.
The Colts needed a ridiculous one-handed interception in the end zone by safety Malik Hooker to keep Los Angeles from putting the game away on the next drive. Then Jacoby Brissett overcame third-and-22 from deep in his own territory and led a scoring march that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton.
Indianapolis tied the game moments later when Mack surged in for the 2-point conversion on a second effort behind critical blocks from center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal.
The fight ran out in overtime when the defense fell back into its first-half habit of missed assignments, and the Chargers marched to the game-winning score in a 30-24 decision.
The Colts proved they retain the DNA of last year’s resilient club, and if they could have cleaned up even one of their problem areas last week, they’d reach their goal of 1-0.
A new challenge awaits on the road Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. It’s a divisional rival, on the road with early season advantages in the AFC South on the line.
Victory is far from assured, but you can safely bet one way or another Indianapolis will go down fighting.
