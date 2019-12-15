Everybody has an opinion about the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback.
And Jacoby Brissett has provided evidence to support nearly all of them.
His performance during a seven-play, 76-yard touchdown drive during the third quarter Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was sublime.
Brissett connected on his final three pass attempts of the series, and each came in a pivotal moment. The first was a 37-yard completion to Zach Pascal on third-and-12 to give Indianapolis a first down at the Bucs’ 13-yard line.
After a holding penalty, Brissett was spun around by a defender in the pocket on second-and-18 but still found a way to complete a 9-yard pass to Marcus Johnson. On the next snap, he showed tremendous touch on a 12-yard scoring strike to Pascal over two defenders.
That’s the quarterback that occasionally causes head coach Frank Reich to rave about his potential. And that’s the quarterback general manager Chris Ballard is convinced he can win with.
Then there’s the Brissett who has been routinely showing up in the fourth quarter.
During their current three-game losing streak, the Colts have had nine possessions in the final period. They’ve ended with two punts, two fumbles, a missed field goal, a blocked field goal, two turnovers on downs and an interception.
The one thing missing? Points.
Indianapolis led two of those games entering the final period and was tied in the third. But each time it was shut out over the final 15 minutes.
Clearly, Brissett isn’t the sole issue for the struggles. He’s been playing with a hodgepodge of wide receivers. Top free-agent addition Devin Funchess, rookie Parris Campbell and top pass-catching tight end Eric Ebron are on injured reserve. And four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton has missed five of the last six weeks with a calf injury.
That’s not an ideal play-making scenario.
Play calling also has gone conservative at times. For instance, Reich called a screen pass on three consecutive third downs following Brissett’s big third-quarter touchdown drive.
None of them were converted.
So we’ve clearly established not everything is in Brissett’s hands.
That’s important context for what comes next. His 75.5 quarterback rating in the fourth quarter is his worst in any period.
Again, it’s not all on him.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni pointed out a defender got too much pressure in the quarterback’s face on a deep incompletion to Johnson against Tampa Bay. And he said Campbell failed to properly run a route that would have given tight end Jack Doyle more room to make the catch on a critical third down on the final drive.
Still, the fact remains Brissett didn’t make either play.
Earlier in the game, he made a masterful throw to Pascal while being hit. And he also had a great escape from his own end zone that ended in a long completion to Hilton during a game-winning fourth-quarter drive against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 27.
But the Colts have won just one game since.
It’s important to note a knee injury knocked Brissett out of the game in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers the next week, and he missed the loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 10 altogether.
Indianapolis won his first game back, 33-13, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then came the scoreless fourth quarters in three straight must-win games.
These are the moments that separate franchise quarterbacks from the pack. No matter the adversity, they find a way to win these games more often than not.
Fair or not, that’s the expectation in a league where it seems more than two-thirds of the games are decided in the final period.
If Brissett is going to be that difference maker for the Colts, he needs to find more consistency.
That third-quarter TD drive against Tampa Bay and the great escape against Denver need to become the norm. And those plays need to begin showing up when the team needs them most.
Until then, the debate surrounding Brissett will continue.
And nearly every opinion will carry equal weight.
