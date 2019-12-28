The Indianapolis Colts still have one game remaining for 2019, on the road Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But it’s only natural for fans of the franchise to turn their eyes toward the offseason prematurely. The Colts entered the calendar year with legitimate hopes of contending for a Super Bowl berth.
Instead, they’ll watch next week’s playoffs from home.
So how do they keep from repeating that feeling next year? I’m glad you asked (even if you didn’t).
Please allow me to put my general manager cap on and offer four ways to get back on the road to contention:
RE-SIGN ANTHONY CASTONZO
This tops the list because I honestly have no idea how it’s not already happened.
The Colts are flush with salary cap space, and left tackle is arguably the third-most important position to fill on the roster – behind quarterback and pass rusher. If the 31-year-old hits the open market in March, he will instantly become one of the most coveted targets.
With no replacement on the roster, there is no way Chris Ballard can allow that to happen.
It’s possible Indianapolis is looking to limit the overall length of Castonzo’s contract, with an eye on drafting a potential replacement in a 2019 class reportedly deep at tackle.
But the best play is to bring Castonzo back on a three- or four-year deal and let the new guy learn his trade on the right side. That would allow Braden Smith to move back to the position he was drafted to play – right guard – and further strengthen an already solid offensive line as a whole.
ADDRESS THE QB SPOT
This will dominate the offseason headlines with good reason. No single position in professional sports is more important than quarterback.
In Jacoby Brissett, the Colts have a solid leader who has earned the trust and respect of the locker room. But it’s also clear the 27-year-old’s on-field limitations keep him from being a true difference maker.
Brissett is the guy you start until you find the guy who can take you to the promised land. How quickly Ballard will be able to do the latter is up for debate.
Outside of a shocking change of mind from Andrew Luck (forget about it), there is no sure-fire solution. That, of course, doesn’t mean the Colts shouldn’t exhaust all their resources trying to find the new franchise guy.
There’s enough cap room to test the free agent and trade markets, but that’s not a route Ballard generally looks to for long-term answers.
The draft will be an interesting option. If the general manager selects a quarterback in the first round (which I don’t think is likely), it will mean he has conviction this is THE guy. And that will be very interesting indeed.
It’s more likely a passer with traits Ballard and head coach Frank Reich like and believe they can develop will be brought in to compete for a spot in 2020 and perhaps start in the future.
ADD AN IMPACT WIDE RECEIVER
Amari Cooper is the pie-in-the-sky option if the Dallas Cowboys allow him to hit the open market. But, unless the former Alabama star absolutely fell in love with the Circle City during his time at the NFL Scouting Combine or last year’s regular season visit, it’s highly unlikely Ballard will win a bidding war for his services.
The Colts’ GM is not as thrifty as some like to believe, but he is extremely disciplined. He’ll set a price he thinks the franchise can live with, and if the market soars above it, he’ll walk away without a second thought.
Fortunately for Ballard and the Colts, the draft holds a host of potential impact options including Oklahoma’s Cee Dee Lamb, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Clemson’s Tee Higgins.
DRAFT A DEFENSIVE TACKLE
The biggest missing piece in Indianapolis’ Tampa 2-inspired defense is a pass-rushing “three technique.” Denico Autry showed promise at the spot last season and during training camp this summer, but he has just 3.5 sacks this year.
There was some hope 2018 rookie Tyquan Lewis could fill the role, and that still could happen, but he’s seen more as a run defender at this time.
Don’t be surprised if the first-round pick is not a quarterback or wide receiver but an impact interior defensive lineman like Auburn’s Derrick Brown or South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw.
