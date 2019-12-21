With the competitive portion of the season over, it seems as good a time as any to take a look back at the Indianapolis Colts’ 2019 draft class.
This year’s group of rookies never was going to have as big an impact as their 2018 counterparts. The roster has grown deeper, and there were fewer opportunities for major roles.
But a few guys busted through and made a name for themselves anyway.
I’ll have a deeper look at the class with individual breakdowns and grades during my annual offseason draft review. But here’s a look at some superlatives from this year’s rookie crop:
BEST PICK
Khari Willis, safety: General manager Chris Ballard made a rare move and traded up for the defensive back from Michigan State. Willis, who arrived with the 109th overall pick in the fourth round, has made the minor gamble pay off.
He’s wrestled a starting spot away from veteran Clayton Geathers and ranks third on the team with 68 tackles despite missing a game with a concussion. There is room for improvement in his coverage game, but the future is bright for the versatile defender with natural leadership skills.
MOST DISAPPOINTING
Rock Ya-Sin, cornerback: More was expected from the second-rounder (No. 34 overall). He’s not been as dismal as his meltdown against Denver on Oct. 27 might suggest, but neither has he made the kind of impact teams hope for with their first selection.
Ya-Sin has shown the competitive nature and toughness Ballard saw in him coming out of Temple. But he hasn’t displayed the ball skills that made him a nearly daily favorite during the offseason and training camp. Much of it comes down to technique.
He needs to use his hands properly instead of grabbing and drawing penalty flags. There’s a lot to work with and plenty of hope for the future, but the first season could (and probably should) have been better.
MOST IMPROVED
Bobby Okereke, linebacker: There was a sense during training camp the Colts hoped Okereke could push incumbent Anthony Walker for the starting middle linebacker role, but that competition never really matieralized.
The third-round pick (No. 89 overall) out of Stanford got off to a quiet start but slowly forced his way onto the field. Eventually, he moved into a starting role as the strong-side linebacker and has been known to spell Walker in the middle in sub packages.
As the season wears on, Okereke shows more and more consistency. He’s proven he adds value to the roster for the future.
MOST FRUSTRATING
Parris Campbell, wide receiver: Injuries sank the second-round pick’s first professional season. The 58th overall pick out of Ohio State suffered a hamstring injury that erased most of his training camp. And that was just the beginning of his problems.
An abdominal injury and broken hand stole regular-season games from him before a broken foot finally ended his season on Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay. In between the ailments, there were flashes of the speed and game-breaking skill that make head coach Frank Reich see a perfect fit in this offensive scheme.
But fans will have to wait till 2020 to get an extended look at Campbell on the field.
MOST INTRIGUING
Ben Banogu, defensive end, and Marvell Tell, cornerback (tie): Not much will happen over the final two weeks to change opinions on this season, but this pair does have some opportunity to make an impact.
Ballard originally conceived a hybrid linebacker-pass rusher role for Banogu (second round, No. 48 overall, TCU) that never developed as the coaches determined it was better to allow him to focus on a single job in his first season. That’s something that could be revisited down the stretch in the regular season and into the offseason.
Tell (fifth round, No. 155 overall, USC) is a converted college safety with the size (6-foot-2) defensive backs coaches covet. He’s made a predictably methodical transition to a new position in the pro game and likely will get a tryout as the slot corner in the final two games.
These are two players with unique traits that could allow them to play much bigger roles in the future, even if that impact has yet to make it onto the playing field.
