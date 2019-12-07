Parris Campbell is living a dream.
The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver has never lost sight of that fact during a tumultuous rookie season.
He often speaks of the privilege afforded by his position, and he’s recently begun using his platform to give back to his new community.
But he’s yet to make the impact expected from a second-round pick on the field.
Every time Campbell has gathered momentum, he’s had his feet swept out from beneath him.
During his best day at training camp in August, the former Ohio State star injured his hamstring and essentially lost the rest of the preseason.
When he got back up to speed in September, he was beginning to flash his vast potential against the Oakland Raiders. An abdominal injury followed, and Campbell was sent back to the sideline for four more weeks.
He had just one target in his first game back, a 15-13 victory against the Denver Broncos, but seemed to finally be breaking out the following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two fumbles raised a red flag – though both were recovered – but Campbell displayed his speed and versatility with five catches for 53 yards and three carries for 27 more.
It was a brief peek at the player who had head coach Frank Reich practically salivating during the NFL Scouting Combine.
But a fractured hand in the fourth quarter again cut Campbell’s progress short.
He’s expected to return to the lineup Sunday at Tampa Bay, and there’s still time to make an impact.
Yes, the Colts (6-6) are reeling. They’ve lost three of their last four games, and their postseason hopes are on life support.
A loss against the Buccaneers this week would dig that hole even deeper. But even a victory might only delay the inevitable.
That doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to play for, however.
The defense is full of young stars, with rookies Bobby Okereke and Ben Banogu becoming the latest to show evidence of their potential. That young group continuing to grow together could provide a springboard into 2020.
On offense, injuries have wrecked the wide receiver depth chart. Zach Pascal already has made a statement and put himself in position to again be a factor next season.
There’s ample opportunity for Campbell to join him.
The Bucs have one of the NFL’s top rushing defenses – ranking fifth in total yards and second in average yards per attempt. But their secondary can be beaten.
Tampa Bay has the 31st-ranked passing defense and is 29th in passing touchdowns allowed.
All of which means beleaguered quarterback Jacoby Brissett should have the chance to make some big plays.
Campbell’s mix of speed and versatility should provide him with a good chance to be on the receiving end.
And that’s what the final month of the regular season is likely to be about for Indianapolis.
If the Colts win out – a task that must include a Monday night victory in New Orleans – they still could earn a playoff berth. But Reich talked after last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans about the importance of finishing strong regardless of the stakes.
For Campbell, that’s of utmost importance.
His skillset is a natural fit for Reich’s offensive scheme. His speed gives him the ability to run away from defenders in one-on-one matchups, and he can turn shorter underneath passes into big gains.
But he first needs to prove he can stay on the field long enough to display it.
It hasn’t yet been a dream rookie season for the Akron, Ohio, native.
But there’s still plenty of time for him to add a few magic moments to the mix.
