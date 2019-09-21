Frank Reich isn’t afraid to gamble.
The Indianapolis Colts head coach proved it again last Sunday, going for a fourth-and-1 at his own 35-yard line late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans.
It’s not a call many NFL head coaches would have made. But it was backed up by sound logic.
In the postgame news conference, Reich harped on his confidence in his offensive line and the fact quarterback Jacoby Brissett is a big man (6-foot-4, 238 pounds). In that light, is it really that remarkable to count on that combination picking up a few inches?
I’d argue not.
Reich already is rolling the dice again for Sunday’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Again, he’s going against the grain of the majority of his NFL brethren.
And, again, it’s fueled by confidence in his players.
Reich is sticking with kicker Adam Vinatieri after an atrocious start to the season.
The future Hall of Famer missed two more extra points last week against the Titans, keeping Indianapolis’ lead at just two points as the defense twice came up with big stops in the final five minutes.
That performance followed a season opener in which Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point, leaving seven points on the field in a game the Colts lost 30-24 in overtime.
If almost any other kicker got off to a 3-for-8 start to a season, he’d most likely be looking for alternative employment.
Indeed, Indianapolis brought six kickers in for a workout this week, and the writing clearly is on the wall that the team’s patience has its limits.
But Reich is blocking out all of the noise.
He’s been steadfast in his defense of Vinatieri, even going so far as to say he was hoping last week’s game would come down to a field goal for the win.
“I just want to make this clear – Adam is our kicker,” Reich said at the opening of his weekly conference call Monday. “Like I said (Sunday), we have zero concern.”
By taking this tact, Reich is shifting at least some of the pressure onto himself.
As much as Vinatieri has meant to the franchise, and to the league, many outsiders would have understood if the Colts decided to move on this week.
Games in the NFL are far too close to live with any recurrent mistakes. And a kicker who has missed more extra points than he’s made is a definitive liability.
Reich even was asked if keeping Vinatieri represents something of a double-standard for a team that prides itself on internal competition and accountability.
His answer was illuminating because it cut through the usual coach speak to a universal truth in pro football.
“Yes, there are high standards for every person on our team,” he said. “We all understand that there are high standards, but to say that they’re equally applied to all people is probably not realistic, right? The more games a guy has played, the more he has done, you’ve got a little bit more latitude.”
Vinatieri’s latitude likely is running out.
If his struggles continue this week, it’s likely to force the Colts’ hand. And, if those struggles cost Indianapolis another victory, Reich is sure to take some significant heat.
But it’s nothing he isn’t used to.
It’s an inescapable fact of life for a gambler.
If that fourth down call had backfired in Tennessee, Indianapolis almost certainly would have lost and Reich would have faced a host of pointed questions.
But he saw going for it as a no-brainer, and feels the same way about Vinatieri.
Where some see a 46-year-old kicker in decline, Reich is betting on the greatest player ever to play the position rediscovering enough of his old form to be successful.
It’s not the call most of his NFL brethren would make.
But it’s on brand for the coach who always seems to have full confidence in his team.
