INDIANAPOLIS -- Seven years ago, Daleville could attract only five students to wrestling, a fact Bronco alumnus and two-time IHSAA state finalist Corbin Maddox tweeted Saturday morning he has brought up "way too much."
Maddox -- the 2017 state runner-up at 205 pounds and now a Daleville assistant -- now won't tire of talking up the feats of a Bronco who has followed in his footsteps, Julius Gerencser.
Gerencser concluded a stellar junior season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with three matches, and though his opponents got the better of him, he was full of pride after receiving an eighth-place medal at 138 pounds and a commemorative bracket.
"It's just been one my dreams of my life to come out here and wrestle and compete," Gerencser said. "I won Friday (afternoon), and I had a chance to place in the top eight in the state and wrestle against great competition, and it feels good to place in the top eight."
After pinning Frankton's Seth Lawson on Friday, Gerencser (33-5) drew third-ranked and 2020 state 138 champion Blake Boarman of Evansville Mater Dei in the morning round. Boarman racked up a 15-0 technical fall in two minutes, 36 seconds.
That sent the 25th-ranked Gerencser to the consolation bracket, and in his afternoon match it was 10th-ranked Hudson Harreld of Zionsville with a second-period pin.
Gerencser did go the distance in the medal round, but Southport's Luke Goodwin (ranked seventh) ended on top 7-2, with Gerencser scoring on a pair of escapes that drew him even at 2.
"The competition was amazing today," Gerencser said. "I couldn't ask for anything better."
Daleville head coach Dalton Baysinger likewise was realistic about Gerencser's chances Saturday.
"I told him, 'Expect that, embrace that, enjoy that.' I think he did," Baysinger said. "You can't measure everything if you win or if you lose, but how you win and how you lose. I felt like he was a competitor all day and at the end of the day, that's all I can ask for."
Gerencser is the third wrestler from Daleville to appear in a state meet, joining Maddox (who also placed seventh in 2016 at 195) and Jeremy Cummings (eighth in 1993 at 125).
"It was just more excitement than nerves, if anything," Gerencser said. "I'm glad that I had the opportunity to come down here and compete in front of all these people and my family and friends."
Gerencser this season captured the Delaware County and Mid-Eastern Conference titles, as well as the Delta sectional and Jay County regional. He placed second in the Fort Wayne semistate.
"We really preach in our room opportunity. Everything is an opportunity, especially this season when there were many obstacles in our way," Baysinger said. "He embraced it. He put a lot of hard work into this, and I just couldn't be any more proud of him."
Baysinger has seen his program increase to about 20 wrestlers, all no doubt inspired by Maddox and now Gerencser.
"We want to use this to grow our sport. That's our goal," Baysinger said. "We're developing into a competitive school, and we're continuing to teach kids the passion we have in our sport. It's all about them, and if we can teach them life lessons through our sport, that's OK."
