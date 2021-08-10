MUNCIE — The pressure of being installed as the team’s No. 1 player at the outset of the season may have weighed on the mind of Daleville sophomore Addy Gick in the team’s first outing one week ago. She struggled with a 101 at Union County and was bested by 10 strokes by the Broncos’ No. 2 player Kaitie Denney.
In an effort to take some of that pressure off, Broncos coach Joe Rench moved Denney to the one spot and dropped Gick to the No. 2 position for Tuesday’s home opener against Shenandoah.
The move paid instant dividends.
Gick responded by matching her personal-best score and earning medalist honors with a 41 Tuesday as Daleville topped the Raiders 182-218 in an early season matchup of inexperienced Mid-Eastern Conference rivals.
A third opponent, Tri, had an incomplete score with just two players. It was the first match of the season for the Raiders.
For a young Broncos team with no seniors or returning players who competed in every varsity match last season, this may not be the only time the lineup gets shuffled from one meet to the next. Rench said Denney played her way into the top spot last week, and he liked the way Gick took the news.
“She’s a competitor. She wants to be No. 1,” Rench said. “I’m not taking that away from her, but Kaitie earned it. I’ve got to give credit to Kaitie, but I’ve also got to give credit to Addy. She could have gone one way or the other playing No. 2. She could have thought of it as a demotion, but she didn’t take it as a demotion. She played great.”
Instead of hanging her head, Gick took the step forward Rench was looking for. She said she felt the nerves last week but was much more relaxed Tuesday.
“It definitely took the pressure off my game and made me not so nervous,” Gick said. “I think it helped not being so nervous in the beginning. I definitely want to move up to the No. 1 spot, but today it helped.”
With more rounds like this, she could find her way back to the top of the lineup.
She opened with a pair of bogeys, but back-to-back pars sent her to the par-4 sixth at 3-over par. After a wayward tee shot on the sixth, Gick drilled her approach to 8 feet of the pin and sank the birdie putt. She made it consecutive birdies on the seventh before her round was marred somewhat by a triple-bogey on the eighth, which she and Rench blamed on poor club selection off the tee.
But these ups and downs are part of the learning curve for a young player like Gick.
“She’s up for the challenge. She wants to be good,” Rench said.
She had plenty of help Tuesday as a pair of her teammates also turned in personal-best scores. Freshman Julia Wild — playing as the Broncos’ No. 5 player — turned in the second-best round of the match with a 46, and Ava Capes added a 48 — new low scores for both players. Denney’s 47 was the fourth score with Olivia Reed adding a 50, leaving Rench a happy coach.
“Wow, we got a lot better a lot quicker than I thought,” Rench said.
Joe Bennett’s Shenandoah team is in a similar situation with very limited varsity experience. Senior Brandy Smith led the Raiders with a 47, followed by Carly Chandler with a 53, Karlie Cooper’s 57 and Ryleigh Flynn rounded out the scoring with a 59.
“Brandy Smith is the lone player we had returning, and 49 in the first round isn’t bad,” Bennett said. “Everyone else is fairly new. I thought the girls did a good job keeping their composure.”
Both teams return to the links Wednesday. Shenandoah will play its home opener at Tri-County against New Castle, while Daleville hits the road for a date with Lapel at Edgewood. That means, with Denney’s availability in question due to an outside commitment, Gick could be paired with defending state champion Macy Beeson.
It’s a challenge she is looking forward to.
“I’m excited, a little nervous, but excited to get some good tips from her,” she said. “I want to see what she does and learn from her.”
