PENDLETON — A season of high hopes for Pendleton Heights senior Colin Gillespie will have a net result of just one win.
But what a special win that was.
Gillespie and his sister Ashlyn were critically injured in a November car accident, and both have travelled a long road to recovery. For Colin, that road led to Wednesday’s senior night dual meet against Frankton, where he was introduced as a last-minute replacement and won his 195-pound match by default.
The win capped an emotional night for Gillespie, his family and team. During pre-match senior night ceremonies, the two-time Madison County champion who qualified for semistate in 2021 was greeted with an extended standing ovation from the PH and Frankton fans who packed the bleachers.
“It definitely beats me up that I couldn’t be out there wrestling and knowing what a big year this would have been for me, but what can I do about it now?” Gillespie said. “It made me feel cared about. I love those guys. They are all brothers to me.”
PH coach Dave Cloud credited Frankton coach Courtney Duncan as well as Eagles 195-pounder Braedy Martin with facilitating the outcome and allowing Gillespie — who has been rehabbing and practicing with the team and still holds out hope to wrestle in college — to finish his high school career with a win.
“Courtney called me about a month ago — this is the kind of guy he is — and said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to be a close dual. How about we default to Colin?’” Cloud said. “I said, ‘You don’t have to do that.’
“It was just an unbelievably kind gesture. For (Martin) to do this and give up a match for this, it’s just really touching.”
Almost secondary to Gillespie’s win, the Arabians defeated the Eagles 59-12 in the final dual of the regular season for PH.
The emotional night for Gillespie also overshadowed a highly anticipated match at 160 pounds that lived up to the billing as Frankton’s Crew Farrell took on Ethan Childers for the Arabians.
After a scoreless first period, Childers took a 1-0 lead with a second-period escape. Farrell evened the score with an escape of his own in the third, and the match eventually went to overtime. There, Farrell — the top-ranked 160-pounder in the New Castle semistate field — picked up a takedown of Childers to win the match 3-1.
“We both knew this was going to be a tough match from the start” Farrell said. “In a neutral game, it’s really hard to get shots on when both guys are good. We were just battling.”
“Two kids that are like carbon copies of each other as far as being Grade-A solid kids, great students, great people,” Cloud said. “They’re the kind of kids that, if you have a daughter, that’s the kind of guy you want her to bring home, and if you’re an employer, that’s the kind of guy you want to hire.”
A highlight for the Eagles was a come-from-behind win for senior 152-pounder Corbin Alexander. He trailed Jameson Walford the entire match and received some loud words of encouragement from Duncan during a timeout for a Walford bloody nose.
“He knows the technique, and he knows how to do the right things, but sometimes he just has a brain lapse, and you’ve got to remind him,” Duncan said. “Sometimes it takes a voice raising to get under his skin and light a fire under his butt. He came back and grinded it out and got a good win.”
Alexander responded with an escape and takedown in the third period for a 6-5 decision.
Frankton’s only other win came in the heavyweight division, where Hunter Branham won by forfeit. PH heavyweight Derek Lowder is out with a broken hand and is questionable to return in time for sectional.
Frankton will close out its regular season Thursday with its own senior night as it hosts Eastern.
Pendleton Heights winners by fall included Sam Mossoney (220), James Mackey (106), Chris Crank (170) and Garrett Pederson (182). Jackson Todd (132) won by tech fall while Jaylyn Covington (138) and Hayden Edmundson (145) won by decision and Elijah Wolf, Elijah Creel and Blake Nicholson added wins by forfeit.
Both the Eagles and Arabians will compete in the Elwood sectional on Jan. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.