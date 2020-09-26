ANDERSON -- They had eight high-quality rivals including world champion Guardian AS, Breeders Crown victor Fiftydallarbill, Indiana champions Custom Cantab and Bridge To Jesse’s and defending champion Lindy The Great, but it all came down to Atlanta and Gimpanzee on Friday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in the $150,000 Caesar’s Trotting Classic. The mare and stallion did not disappoint as two of the most talented horses in the sport engaged in a scintillating stretch duel in which Gimpanzee narrowly prevailed.
Immediately subsequent to the wings of the gate unfolding, Guardian AS and Tim Tetrick assumed control from Post 9, but they only remained in that position after a first quarter in a spritely :26.3. That is when David Miller decided to steer Atlanta from sixth straight to the lead. The 5-year-old daughter of Chapter Seven appeared to relish the opportunity to obtain the lead and did not demonstrate any evidence of relinquishing that advantage as she led the field through fractions of :55 and 1:22.4 through the final turn.
Atlanta, however, was about to realize Gimpanzee and Brian Sears had other plans.
Gimpanzee was the slight favorite over the 2018 Hambletonian winner and settled in third for the first quarter-mile after starting from Post 6. When Atlanta moved to the front, Gimpanzee followed her hoofprints and around the track, biding his time based on Sears’ guidance as to when he should find his best stride.
As these two horses trotted their way to the finish line, it appeared Atlanta would preserve until, with roughly 1/16 of a mile remaining, Gimpanzee began to inch ever closer. Would he catch the $425,600 Maple Leaf Trot winner? After all, she had got the best of him in that event when he came home third.
As the mare dug in, it seemed she would do so once again. Yet, Gimpanzee continued to advance as did Lindy The Great and Andy Miller, but it was clearly a two-horse race. Gimpanzee then drew alongside Atlanta and in a flash was in front. On this occasion, it was he and not the mare who visited the winner’s circle at the Anderson oval. Gimpanzee recorded a final time of 1:51.2 as did Atlanta, but his :28.1 final panel compared to her :28.3 final quarter-mile proved to be the difference.
Lindy The Great held off a fast closing Crystal Fashion and Jordan Stratton for the show spot.
“He wasn’t 100 up in Canada, but he wasn’t as sharp as he was all year,” said Marcus Melander, Gimpanzee’s trainer. “I wanted to qualify him last week to see if he was back to normal, and I brought him here because he was. This worked out for his schedule. He has Lexington in two weeks and then the Breeders Crown. The track was good here today, and I’m thrilled to be back in a month or so. He always gets the job done. He can race down Atlanta like he did today. She’s an amazing filly, but today we beat her, and we’re happy about that.”
Owned by Courant Inc. and S R F Stable, Dan Patch Award winner and dual Breeders Crown champion Gimpanzee now has collected $2.48 million during his career, and after an undefeated freshman campaign his record is now 31-21-2-3.
He paid $3.60 to win with Atlanta providing $3.20 to place. Lindy The Great was $3.40 to show.
Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park through Nov. 21, highlighted by the return of the Breeders Crown on Oct. 30-31.
