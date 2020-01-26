All times to be determined
CLASS 4A AT RICHMOND
Feb. 4
Anderson (12-9) vs. Richmond (12-10)
Feb. 5
Pendleton Heights (11-10) vs. Greenfield-Central (10-10)
Mount Vernon (20-1) vs. New Palestine (14-6)
Feb. 7
Muncie Central (6-14) vs. Anderson-Richmond winner
PH-Greenfield winner vs. MV-New Pal winner
Feb. 8
Championship
CLASS 2A AT EASTBROOK
Feb. 4
Eastbrook (8-12) vs. Madison-Grant (5-16)
Feb. 7
Blackford (10-10) vs. Taylor (14-6)
Tipton (11-10) vs. Eastbrook-MG winner
Feb. 8
Championship
CLASS 2A AT LAPEL
Feb. 4
Lapel (15-6) vs. Elwood (6-15)
Alexandria (9-12) vs. Monroe Central (15-4)
Feb. 7
Wapahani (14-7) vs. Lapel-Elwood winner
Frankton (14-7) vs. Alex-MC winner
Feb. 8
Championship
CLASS 2A AT NORTHEASTERN
Feb. 4
Union County (15-4) vs. Hagerstown (17-5)
Shenandoah (19-2) vs. Centerville (1-18)
Feb. 7
Northeastern (18-3) vs. UC-Hagerstown winner
Knightstown (3-17) vs. Shenandoah-Centerville winner
Feb. 8
Championship
CLASS 1A AT TRI-CENTRAL
Feb. 4
Tri-Central (7-14) vs. Wes-Del (2-17)
Liberty Christian (5-16) vs. Cowan (6-12)
Feb. 7
Anderson Prep (11-9) vs. TC-WD winner
Daleville (7-13) vs. LC-Cowan winner
Feb. 8
Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.