All times to be determined

CLASS 4A AT RICHMOND

Feb. 4

Anderson (12-9) vs. Richmond (12-10)

Feb. 5

Pendleton Heights (11-10) vs. Greenfield-Central (10-10)

Mount Vernon (20-1) vs. New Palestine (14-6)

Feb. 7

Muncie Central (6-14) vs. Anderson-Richmond winner

PH-Greenfield winner vs. MV-New Pal winner

Feb. 8

Championship

CLASS 2A AT EASTBROOK

Feb. 4

Eastbrook (8-12) vs. Madison-Grant (5-16)

Feb. 7

Blackford (10-10) vs. Taylor (14-6)

Tipton (11-10) vs. Eastbrook-MG winner

Feb. 8

Championship

CLASS 2A AT LAPEL

Feb. 4

Lapel (15-6) vs. Elwood (6-15)

Alexandria (9-12) vs. Monroe Central (15-4)

Feb. 7

Wapahani (14-7) vs. Lapel-Elwood winner

Frankton (14-7) vs. Alex-MC winner

Feb. 8

Championship

CLASS 2A AT NORTHEASTERN

Feb. 4

Union County (15-4) vs. Hagerstown (17-5)

Shenandoah (19-2) vs. Centerville (1-18)

Feb. 7

Northeastern (18-3) vs. UC-Hagerstown winner

Knightstown (3-17) vs. Shenandoah-Centerville winner

Feb. 8

Championship

CLASS 1A AT TRI-CENTRAL

Feb. 4

Tri-Central (7-14) vs. Wes-Del (2-17)

Liberty Christian (5-16) vs. Cowan (6-12)

Feb. 7

Anderson Prep (11-9) vs. TC-WD winner

Daleville (7-13) vs. LC-Cowan winner

Feb. 8

Championship

