2022 THB Sports Girls Cross Country All-Area
Jacklynn Hosier, sophomore, Alexandria
Lilly Thomas, senior, Alexandria
Kadence Aikin, senior, Daleville
Macy Kirkpatrick, freshman, Daleville
Faith Norris, junior, Daleville
Hannah Combs, junior, Lapel
Sophie Goodwin, freshman, Lapel
Abigail Etchison, senior, Liberty Christian
Raya Conway, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Abigail Davidson, junior, Pendleton Heights
Lily Hessler, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Ava Jarrell, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Jaycee Thurman, junior, Pendleton Heights
Hadley Walker, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Olivia Welpott, junior, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Faith Breese, Kylan McFall, Claire Ogborn, Madeline Rowlett, Avery Thomas; Anderson Prep—Clara Fulton; Daleville—Makenna Corbin, Emily Simmons; Elwood—Katelyn Foor; Frankton—Evelyn Croy, Alexis Finney, Emma Sheward; Liberty Christian—Addison Doster, Ella Wall; Madison-Grant—Emma Kelich