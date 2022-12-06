2022 THB Sports Girls Cross Country All-Area

Jacklynn Hosier, sophomore, Alexandria

Lilly Thomas, senior, Alexandria

Kadence Aikin, senior, Daleville

Macy Kirkpatrick, freshman, Daleville

Faith Norris, junior, Daleville

Hannah Combs, junior, Lapel

Sophie Goodwin, freshman, Lapel

Abigail Etchison, senior, Liberty Christian

Raya Conway, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Abigail Davidson, junior, Pendleton Heights

Lily Hessler, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Ava Jarrell, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Jaycee Thurman, junior, Pendleton Heights

Hadley Walker, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Olivia Welpott, junior, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Faith Breese, Kylan McFall, Claire Ogborn, Madeline Rowlett, Avery Thomas; Anderson Prep—Clara Fulton; Daleville—Makenna Corbin, Emily Simmons; Elwood—Katelyn Foor; Frankton—Evelyn Croy, Alexis Finney, Emma Sheward; Liberty Christian—Addison Doster, Ella Wall; Madison-Grant—Emma Kelich

