2021 THB Sports Girls Cross Country All-Area
Jacklynn Hosier, freshman, Alexandria
Reanna Stinson, senior, Alexandria
Lilly Thomas, junior, Alexandria
Brooklyn Denney, freshman, Anderson
Olivia Covert, senior, Daleville
Faith Norris, sophomore, Daleville
Katelyn Foor, junior, Elwood
Hannah Combs, sophomore, Lapel
Abby Davidson, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Ava Jarrell, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Berkeley Lord, senior, Pendleton Heights
Laney Ricker, senior, Pendleton Heights
Julieanne Spejewski, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Jaycee Thurman, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Hadley Walker, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Anna Buskirk, freshman, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Maddie Rowlett, Madison Weir; Anderson—Leslie Jaramillo-Acosta, Athena Barnard, Kassidy McDonald; Daleville—Kadence Aikin, Abi Covert; Frankton—Katelyn Browning, Jewell Cline, Emma Sheward; Lapel—Ashlyn Doster, Allyson Gillespie; Liberty Christian—Ella Wall; Madison-Grant—Emma Ewer, Mary Mayfield, Samantha Meyer; Pendleton Heights—Ella Dixon, Olivia Welpott; Shenandoah—Abby Buskirk, Madison Cooper, Hope Edwards, Kayci Hill, Hannah Hinshaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.