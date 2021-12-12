2021 THB Sports Girls Cross Country All-Area

Jacklynn Hosier, freshman, Alexandria

Reanna Stinson, senior, Alexandria

Lilly Thomas, junior, Alexandria

Brooklyn Denney, freshman, Anderson

Olivia Covert, senior, Daleville

Faith Norris, sophomore, Daleville

Katelyn Foor, junior, Elwood

Hannah Combs, sophomore, Lapel

Abby Davidson, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Ava Jarrell, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Berkeley Lord, senior, Pendleton Heights

Laney Ricker, senior, Pendleton Heights

Julieanne Spejewski, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Jaycee Thurman, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Hadley Walker, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Anna Buskirk, freshman, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Maddie Rowlett, Madison Weir; Anderson—Leslie Jaramillo-Acosta, Athena Barnard, Kassidy McDonald; Daleville—Kadence Aikin, Abi Covert; Frankton—Katelyn Browning, Jewell Cline, Emma Sheward; Lapel—Ashlyn Doster, Allyson Gillespie; Liberty Christian—Ella Wall; Madison-Grant—Emma Ewer, Mary Mayfield, Samantha Meyer; Pendleton Heights—Ella Dixon, Olivia Welpott; Shenandoah—Abby Buskirk, Madison Cooper, Hope Edwards, Kayci Hill, Hannah Hinshaw

